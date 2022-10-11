ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

A legal expert discusses what's next for Adnan Syed

BALTIMORE -- After spending more than two decades behind bars, Adnan Syed is a free man.Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all charges against Syed related to the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, after new DNA tests excluded him.The 41-year-old's conviction was vacated last month. Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said previous prosecutors in Syed's case failed to disclose information pointing to two other suspects.Mosby could have moved to re-try Syed, but after new DNA tests of items belonging to Lee didn't yield a match to Syed, she decided to drop the charges.Legal expert Adam Ruther, an attorney...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ohio man tells investigators he delivered bomb, tried to kill romantic rival in Carroll County, Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to building an explosive bomb in Ohio and then driving to Carroll County, Maryland, with the intention of killing a romantic rival, according to authorities.Clayton McCoy intended to kill the boyfriend of the woman he liked, Department of Justice officials said.He had known the couple for years through a live-action role-playing battle game/social club, investigators said.McCoy confessed his feelings for the woman in October 2020 but the woman informed McCoy that she was in a relationship and did not reciprocate his feelings, according to authorities.This rejection prompted McCoy to devise a plan to...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Male, 27, killed in a shooting on Woodbrook Ave

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 4:41 a.m. to the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 27-year-old man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.  Homicide detectives have taken on the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Threat Of Mass Violence At Mattawoman Middle School Investigated

WALDORF, Md. – On October 6, several students at Mattawoman Middle School told school staff about another student who was overheard making a threat to commit mass violence. The school resource officer (SRO) was notified and initiated an investigation. The SRO made contact with the student’s parents, followed up with a home safety check, and concluded the investigation this week.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE--  A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor

A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WMDT.com

Marydel couple sentenced for federal tax evasion

DELAWARE – A Marydel couple has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion. On Tuesday, Donald and Amy Gilliss were each sentenced to six months for conspiring to defraud the U.S. Government by evading taxes. According to court documents and statements made in open court, the Gillisses own...
MARYDEL, DE
Daily Voice

Baltimore Sisters Stabbed In Las Vegas Strip Attack

A pair of Baltimore sisters away on a girls trip were among eight victims of an unprovoked attack on the Las Vegas strip last week. Gabby and Cassy Hewes and the six other people were stabbed near the Wynn Las Vegas around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, according to loved ones and local police. Two of those victims died.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson

An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
