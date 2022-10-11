Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Jeremy Hunt Brought in From the Cold as UK's New Finance Minister
London — Jeremy Hunt was named Britain's new finance minister on Friday, the latest senior ministerial role for the self-proclaimed entrepreneur regarded by many in his Conservative Party as a safe pair of hands but whose days in top jobs had seemed over. After being the longest-serving health secretary...
U.K.・
Voice of America
Australia Investigates Impact of Long COVID
SYDNEY — As Australia prepares to end mandatory coronavirus isolation rules Friday, new research shows that almost a third of adults have had symptoms of long COVID. In Canberra, a parliamentary health committee has heard clinics are being contacted by more patients struggling with ongoing ailments. COVID-19 cases reported...
Voice of America
Hundreds of Whales Die on New Zealand Beaches
Hundreds of pilot whales died this week on the beaches of the Chatham Islands, about 800 kilometers east of New Zealand. It is the second large stranding of whales in recent weeks. About 200 pilot whales died in the Australian state of Tasmania in late September. New Zealand officials said...
Voice of America
From Shining Shoes in Africa to a Seat in Italy's Parliament
When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a child in his West African home country of Ivory Coast, he cleaned people’s shoes to make money. He also had a dream to go to Italy. He would cut out magazine pictures related to the country and save them in a record book. His...
