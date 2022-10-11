ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Voice of America

Jeremy Hunt Brought in From the Cold as UK's New Finance Minister

London — Jeremy Hunt was named Britain's new finance minister on Friday, the latest senior ministerial role for the self-proclaimed entrepreneur regarded by many in his Conservative Party as a safe pair of hands but whose days in top jobs had seemed over. After being the longest-serving health secretary...
U.K.
Voice of America

Australia Investigates Impact of Long COVID

SYDNEY — As Australia prepares to end mandatory coronavirus isolation rules Friday, new research shows that almost a third of adults have had symptoms of long COVID. In Canberra, a parliamentary health committee has heard clinics are being contacted by more patients struggling with ongoing ailments. COVID-19 cases reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Hundreds of Whales Die on New Zealand Beaches

Hundreds of pilot whales died this week on the beaches of the Chatham Islands, about 800 kilometers east of New Zealand. It is the second large stranding of whales in recent weeks. About 200 pilot whales died in the Australian state of Tasmania in late September. New Zealand officials said...
ANIMALS
Voice of America

From Shining Shoes in Africa to a Seat in Italy's Parliament

When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a child in his West African home country of Ivory Coast, he cleaned people’s shoes to make money. He also had a dream to go to Italy. He would cut out magazine pictures related to the country and save them in a record book. His...
POLITICS

