Elyce
3d ago
This researcher of conspiracy theories, is a hazard to the health of Floridians. Listen to your doctor, not this personal marionette of Desantis. What exactly does he do all day?
CJ
3d ago
You can tell the snake oil salesmen - they only appear on Faux news because they can’t handle real questions from actual journalists.
Dorrit Sherman
2d ago
Of course, because he is not a fraud like Fauci, or Bill gate! Berg claimed that she knew these vaccines are not going to block Covid.
flkeysnews.com
How many people in Florida are vaccinated and boosted for COVID? What the numbers show
About 14,697,269 eligible Floridians — 68.5% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine as of Oct. 11, according to the CDC. About 6,285,276 Floridians have received a booster,...
EXCLUSIVE: Stacey Abrams turns China hawk to attack Gov. Kemp, warns of 'national security threat' from CCP
Stacey Abrams is going after her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp, for enticing Chinese companies to invest in Georgia despite the national security threat she says it would entail.
wlrn.org
Judges reject a protective order for Florida's health department in COVID data case
A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected an attempt by the Florida Department of Health to prevent a deposition in a case about providing COVID-19 data. The Florida Center for Government Accountability and state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, filed the lawsuit in August...
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the Hurricane
Gov. DeSantis on October 14Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On October 14, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared in Cape Coral to present bonus checks to law enforcement officers.
thecentersquare.com
Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north
(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CBS News
Florida surgeon general recommends men of a certain age should avoid COVID vaccine
Dr. Joseph Ladapo said it poses an increased risk of cardiac-related death in men 18 - 39. The CDC says that is not true.
Kamala Harris ‘needs to do her job’: Border rancher struggles to secure his ranch from migrants
Illegal immigrants regularly damage property such as game fences when crossing into Texas from Mexico, Starr County rancher Richard Guerra told Fox News.
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
Ro Khanna puts political consultants in early 2024 primary states on campaign payroll
California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna is paying political consultants in the early presidential nominating states, which some say is a sign of a possible White House run.
Texas sheriff declares migrants flown by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard were crime victims
Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County in Texas has certified dozens of migrants transported to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts as victims of a crime.
Tlaib-linked Dem fundraiser placed on leave over anti-Semitic posts
Maher Abdelqader, a New York fundraiser with ties to "Squad" Rep. Rashida Tlaib, was placed on administrative leave from his job after reports of his anti-Semitic online posts.
Stacey Abrams' group funnels thousands to director's family and friends with no political experience
The Stacey Abrams-founded Fair Fight PAC has dished out large amounts of cash to its political director's sister and friends who appear to lack any political background.
Gov. DeSantis says Florida's state-backed insurance agency of last resort is ‘unfortunately undercapitalized’
'We had questions early on even as the storm was hitting.'
Dr. Marc Siegel urges medical professionals to 'rebel' against Gov. Newsom's COVID 'misinformation' law
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel and Ph.D. research scientist Dr. Houman Hemmati warn the law could lead physicians to self-censor to avoid potential lawsuits.
Part 10 In Series: Unidentified Objects Over The Florida Skies
By: Phillip Davis PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – In part 10 of my UFO series, I began a flight after 11:00 PM on September 9, 2022. Stepping up now in this series where furry-lit floating objects and one massive-sized round bright object were located in the
Hurricane Lets Ron DeSantis Run Time Off The Game Clock, Hurting Challenger Charlie Crist
The Florida governor appeared headed toward a victory of just a few percentage points before the storm, but now could win with a double-digit margin.
Dr. Oz torches Fetterman's crime policies: Black voters don't want to be part of the 'woke social experiment'
Dr. Mehmet Oz joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why his policies are better than John Fetterman's soft-on-crime agenda, calling out heroin injection sites in Philadelphia.
NASA, SpaceX Crew-4 makes re-entry near Florida coast
Astronauts with NASA and SpaceX returned to Earth on Friday, landing in the ocean off Florida's coast.
blackchronicle.com
Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education
A month into the brand new faculty 12 months, Florida lecturers, parents and college students are already experiencing state adjustments to public faculty curriculum by new state civics requirements and education payments. To enhance the civic literacy of Florida college students, Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized and allotted $106 million towards...
