Eunice, LA

Who’s who at Acadiana Eats Festival

Instead of touring across Acadiana to taste Gerald Gruenig's highly recommended meals, the first annual Acadiana Eats Fest will be bringing 16 eateries to one location on Saturday Oct. 29 at West Village Development in Scott from noon to 5 p.m.
SCOTT, LA
Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro Fall Festival

The Carencro Cultural District presents Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro’s Fall Festival Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 8pm. The public is invited to trick or treat down St. Peter Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the festival. Downtown businesses will be giving out candy and treats. There will lots of family-friendly activities.
CARENCRO, LA
Ville Platte, LA
Lafayette, LA
St. Edward’s Church Fair

ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
NEW IBERIA, LA
LC residents to appear on new TV series ‘Opportunity Knock$’

In today’s economy, more and more people are struggling to pay bills, buy groceries and fill up the gas tank. Lake Charles residents Charles and Tiffany White got help. Soon they’ll be on TV to tell their story and point others to important resources that could help them get out of debt and take control of their finances.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank

One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
Big Reunion At Comeaux High

2 – 4 pm Big, Big Reunion socializing time. 4 – 6pm Yearbook Group Photo Recreations (details below) 4:15 – 4:45pm Sports: football, basketball, baseball, track, volleyball, cross country, wrestling, etc. 4:45 – 5:15pm Clubs: Key, Astra, 4-H, FHA, FTA, FDA, FBLA, Honor Society, FFA, Science, Thespians,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Moss Bluff Market Basket Opening Date Announced

Moss Bluff can finally get their beloved Market Basket back. After 2 years of long waiting, they announced their return just in time for the holiday season. Sources told Discovering SWLA that not only was the rebuild from Hurricane Laura setting them back, but they were also having supply chain issues on top of it.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Babysitting jobs inspired Amy Hanks to become teacher

Amy Hanks, 48, has dedicated 18 years of her life to education. She began her career when she was 24 at Redemptorist Catholic School in Crowley. She taught Pre-K there for three years before taking a hiatus to become a mother. After seven years, she returned to teaching at Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School in Jennings to teach Pre-K.
CROWLEY, LA

