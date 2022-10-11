Read full article on original website
Who’s who at Acadiana Eats Festival
Instead of touring across Acadiana to taste Gerald Gruenig's highly recommended meals, the first annual Acadiana Eats Fest will be bringing 16 eateries to one location on Saturday Oct. 29 at West Village Development in Scott from noon to 5 p.m.
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
kvol1330.com
Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro Fall Festival
The Carencro Cultural District presents Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro’s Fall Festival Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 8pm. The public is invited to trick or treat down St. Peter Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the festival. Downtown businesses will be giving out candy and treats. There will lots of family-friendly activities.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
KLFY.com
St. Edward’s Church Fair
ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
Lake Charles American Press
LC residents to appear on new TV series ‘Opportunity Knock$’
In today’s economy, more and more people are struggling to pay bills, buy groceries and fill up the gas tank. Lake Charles residents Charles and Tiffany White got help. Soon they’ll be on TV to tell their story and point others to important resources that could help them get out of debt and take control of their finances.
999ktdy.com
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
theadvocate.com
Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank
One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
It's so hot it's been banned in some Louisiana schools, but just how hot are the peppers in the Paqui One Chip Challenge?
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Must See Haunted House is Back in South Louisiana [PHOTOS]
If you or someone you know wants to get into the Halloween spirit, we know where you need to go.
1063radiolafayette.com
Big Reunion At Comeaux High
2 – 4 pm Big, Big Reunion socializing time. 4 – 6pm Yearbook Group Photo Recreations (details below) 4:15 – 4:45pm Sports: football, basketball, baseball, track, volleyball, cross country, wrestling, etc. 4:45 – 5:15pm Clubs: Key, Astra, 4-H, FHA, FTA, FDA, FBLA, Honor Society, FFA, Science, Thespians,...
Chicken Salad Chick in Lake Charles Opening Date Announced!
We first heard about the famous Chicken Salad Chick coming to Lake Charles a month or two ago. What started out of a home kitchen has grown into a large franchise offering a wide variety of homemade-style chicken salads. The Lake Charles location is part of over 230 stores nationwide.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools
Could a shorter work week come to Acadia Parish? How would it work?
Moss Bluff Market Basket Opening Date Announced
Moss Bluff can finally get their beloved Market Basket back. After 2 years of long waiting, they announced their return just in time for the holiday season. Sources told Discovering SWLA that not only was the rebuild from Hurricane Laura setting them back, but they were also having supply chain issues on top of it.
Incredible New Myrtles Plantation 'Chloe' Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]
Is it just a strange incident with lighting, or is it exactly what it appears to be...the ghost of Chloe?
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
Lake Charles American Press
Babysitting jobs inspired Amy Hanks to become teacher
Amy Hanks, 48, has dedicated 18 years of her life to education. She began her career when she was 24 at Redemptorist Catholic School in Crowley. She taught Pre-K there for three years before taking a hiatus to become a mother. After seven years, she returned to teaching at Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School in Jennings to teach Pre-K.
KPLC TV
Dry Creek mother finds mailbox missing from daughter’s grave site
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - A southwest Louisiana mother said she was doing her best to honor her daughter by decorating her gravesite, only to find part of it was tossed out by the cemetery. Alyssa Young was just 13 years old when she died in 2018. “She was just...
