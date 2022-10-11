ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

psychologytoday.com

The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Self-Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar Disorder is a debilitating mental health condition that requires an accurate diagnosis by an experienced clinician. A diagnosis of bipolar disorder is very complicated and includes many aspects of a person’s history. Information on the internet about BD may be helpful, but it does not replace assessment and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?

Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
MENTAL HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
survivornet.com

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION

