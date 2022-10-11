ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have ‘Emotional Support Dogs’

By Sheiresa Ngo
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love dogs. They are currently pet parents to three dogs. Prince Harry mentioned that the dogs offer “emotional support.” Here’s what the royal family member said about having them around the house.

Prince Harry spoke to winners of the WellChild Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYaxB_0iUid37s00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Prince Harry spoke about the joy and comfort he gets from his dogs. During a virtual meeting with winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards and their families, he refers to the pups as his “emotional support dogs.”

WellChild is a national charity for seriously ill children. The awards honor children who demonstrate resilience despite living with serious illnesses or complicated health conditions. Those who go above and beyond to assist these children and their families are also honored.

Prince Harry was originally supposed to attend the event in London, but he had to change his plans after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II . Harry and Meghan also recently announced their partnership with the VING project to donate $1 million to women in need.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s dogs offer ‘emotional support’

One of the families had a dog that popped up on the screen. Prince Harry asked about the dog and learned that it’s a labradoodle. The mother of the child who won the WellChild award said the dog keeps her daughter calm when they go places that are “loud and busy.”

Prince Harry opened up about the emotional support he gets from his dogs. “We all need a dog that keeps us calm,” says Prince Harry during the call. “I’ve got three in this house now, so we basically have five children,” he jokes.

Harry says he and Meghan have a black Labrador named Pula, a rescue beagle named Guy, and another rescue beagle named Mia. “Between the three of them, they charge around chasing the squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day,” says Prince Harry. “But they are also emotional support dogs, 100% — when they’re behaving.”

Prince Harry gave updates on Archie and Lilibet

During the call with one of the families, Harry gives an update on his son, Archie, and his daughter, Lilibet. He says they are both doing well and staying active. “Archie is very, very busy and Lily is learning to use her voice, which is great.” says Harry.

Prince Harry explains the goal of WellChild

Prince Harry spoke about WellChild and the goal for the initiative. He says the main goal is to create a sense of community. “Through WellChild what we’re trying to do is create that community,” says Prince Harry. “Everyone up and down the country have got so much to deal with.”

Harry went on to praise the families for their commitment to making the lives of sick children better. “I’m not in the same situation as you guys but having worked with this charity for over a decade, I do know how hard it is, and full respect and hats off to you guys, because the kids are always the ones who somehow manage to power through every single day with a smile on their face,” says Prince Harry. “And it’s the parents, the moms the dads, and the brothers and sisters that have it the hardest.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .

RELATED : Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Archewell Foundation Partner to Donate $1 Million to Women Facing Financial Hardship

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince Harry Joked That He & Meghan Markle ‘Basically Have 5 Children’ Between Archie, Lilibet, & Their Dogs

Prince Harry‘s positive spirit seems to have returned following the death and mourning period of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an adorable video chat with this year’s winners of the WellChild Awards — awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who live with illness on a daily basis — Harry sweetly spoke to a child whose service dog, Hope, hopped into the video frame, which prompted the royal dog lover to cheekily recount his family dynamic thanks to his own pups.
PETS
HollywoodLife

Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral

Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Dog#Brothers And Sisters#Squirrel#Uk#Wellchild
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Wants ‘Nothing More’ Than For Harry & Royal Family To ‘Heal’ Fractured Relationship

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, the relationship between the couple and his royal family has been quite strained. With all the members coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, it looks like there is a chance for them to reconcile. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Meghan is in “full support” of her husband Harry making peace and is doing all she can to facilitate it.
WORLD
The List

Funeral Attendee Shares How Prince Harry Reassured Meghan Markle During The Service

It's no secret that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, hasn't had the easiest time adapting to life in the royal family. From the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Meghan has endured ups and downs with her royal in-laws (via Us Weekly). The strain in the relationship between the royals and the Sussexes showed in King Charles III's statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He stated, "I want ... to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas." Many considered this a vague topic and were confused why he chose not to call them by their titles.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Former Staffers Reportedly Had a Disturbing Nickname for Themselves — & A Super Harsh One for Meghan

Even if you’ve just gotten into the British royal family’s inner workings and drama, you know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t on the best terms with the rest of the family. It seems like every other day, we’re learning about a new detail of their rift with the royal family and how the royal family may be taking extreme measures to cut ties with them ahead of Harry’s memoir release.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Royal family concerned over Meghan Markle's new Archetypes Podcast

Royal expert Neil Sean claims that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was in fear to be alone with Meghan Markle during the Queen's death and mourning period out of concern that whatever she said might end up being leaked. This was a valid concern and one of the few times there should be a bit of alarm. Meghan and Prince Harry opened up during an interview with Oprah Winfrey and shared some stunning things about the Windsors and Harry has a memoir that is yet to be published and who knows what is in it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Pets
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Reportedly ‘Relieved’ Meghan and Harry Left the U.K. After ‘Drama’

The original royal Fab Four—Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry—was short lived on the royal events circuit following Meghan and Harry's decision to step back from their senior royal family roles and move to the U.S. in 2020. But Kate and William were glad to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go after all the behind-the-scenes “drama” leading up to Meghan and Harry's decision to permanently leave their roles in 2021, Katie Nicholl writes in her new book The New Royals, per Entertainment Tonight.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary

Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
U.K.
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Never Win Back The 'Trust' Of The Royal Family After Criticizing The Monarch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't been quiet about their relationship with the royal family, and now they want to try to make things right — but it may be too late. "Next year 2023 was to be their reconciliation year," a royal source shared. However, if Harry's upcoming memoir and Netflix docuseries criticize the brood, it may have lasting repercussions.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Weren't Thrilled With Their Royal Living Situation

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to step down from their royal duties, it triggered a flurry of tabloid headlines and media attention. The event caused such an uproar it was even dubbed "Megxit," suggesting that Meghan was solely behind the decision. But the couple would soon open up about why they decided to distance themselves from the royal family. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes explained that their departure was due to a lack of support from Buckingham Palace, as well as claims of racism (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy