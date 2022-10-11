Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one
A ping-pong table has been removed from the Miami Dolphins locker room in what, depending on who is asked, is either a move to eliminate distractions from the locker room or a move to make way for a new one in its place. The removal of the table was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by head coach Mike McDaniel, but was given a different context on Thursday.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 6 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)
Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem?. Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 6. Check out all of our Week 6 fantasy football content >>. If you want...
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz
Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.
Jonathan Taylor injury update is good news for Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Jaguars
Jonathan Taylor has not enjoyed a great 2022 season. The Indianapolis Colts star’s production has not been otherworldly like it was last year and he is dealing with an ankle injury. As the Colts prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Matt Ryan and the offense are hoping that the workhorse running back is ready to play.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game
Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: No injury designation
Edmunds doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Edmunds was sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 4. However, he'll be back in action Sunday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and progressing to full participation Friday. Through his first four appearances, the fifth-year linebacker totaled 26 tackles, one sack and one pass defense while playing nearly every defensive snap in the middle of Buffalo's defense.
Sporting News
Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Rondale Moore & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Start 'em, sit 'em questions are about to get really ugly thanks to the dawn of the bye weeks and seemingly never-ending injuries. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup decisions.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
CBS Sports
College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, odds for top 25 games in Week 7
The midway point of the 2022 college football season is upon us with Separation Saturday ahead in Week 7. With six games between top-25 opponents on deck, there is no doubt that College Football Playoff dreams will be crushed a couple weeks ahead of the first CFP Rankings being released.
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
CBS Sports
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Will be primary backup in Week 6
Ehlinger will be active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars and will serve as the primary backup to Matt Ryan, Mike Chappell of FOX 59 reports. Nick Foles has been operating as the backup to Ryan through the first five weeks of the season, but Foles will be inactive for Sunday, paving the way for Ehlinger to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan. Per Chappell, this isn't seen as a threat to Ryan's starting gig, but it does indicate that the Colts won't hesitate to see what Ehlinger can do if the Colts' offense continues to struggle.
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue
Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
CBS Sports
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Gets injury tag for Week 6
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Higbee (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but the tight end is expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The Rams are giving questionable designations to both of their top pass catchers in Higbee and wideout Cooper...
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Ogundeji is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a shoulder injury. Ogundeji presumably picked up the shoulder injury during the team's Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay and was limited at each practice ahead of Week 6. If the second-year linebacker is unable to suit up, rookie second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie would likely step into an expanded pass-rushing role against San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, previous reports indicated that Harris was expected to miss time, but the running back's official 'questionable'...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
