kalb.com
Apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Cedar Court in Pineville on Friday morning. Witnesses said firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:15 a.m. We’re told the landlord said it was a wiring/electrical issue. Cleco also arrived on the scene about an hour after the fire broke out.
kalb.com
Fire breaks out at apartment complex next to Grand Theater
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Southwood Terrance in Alexandria, which is right next to the Grand Theater. The Alexandria Fire Department received the call at 3:44 p.m. and the first unit arrived five minutes later. The fire was officially controlled at 4:08 p.m.
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD investigating Thursday night armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Oct. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a business on Lakeside Drive. A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in...
westcentralsbest.com
Former Leesville City Marshal Employee Arrested
Vernon Parish, La – In March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) regarding a criminal complaint on a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee identified as 47-year-old Gary Scott allegedly misappropriated funds while employed by the Marshal’s Office.
kalb.com
Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets. AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
kalb.com
Woman killed in deadly fire fell asleep while smoking
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The woman killed in the Thursday, Oct. 6, deadly fire on the 3600 block of 5th Street has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Berry. Alexandria Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental. It appears Berry fell asleep on the couch while smoking. On Oct. 7, family at the scene of the fire shared with News Channel 5 that Berry lived in the home alone and could not get out in time.
westcentralsbest.com
Unrestrained Man Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Rapides Parish, La – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:25 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Louisiana Highway 1206. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-oldShannon Crochet. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 GMC pickup, driven by Crochet,...
L'Observateur
Leesville Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Vernon Parish– In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As a result...
kalb.com
APD seeking armed robbery suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened on October 13 at a business on Lakeside Drive. APD received a report of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in which an unknown man entered the business, wearing all black, including a black hoodie and a ski mask. He produced a handgun and demanded money. The victim gave him an undetermined amount of cash and the man fled on foot.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
kalb.com
Pineville man accused of stealing garage door in Tioga
TIOGA, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been accused of stealing a garage door on Hickory Hill Road in Tioga on Oct. 6. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Michael Allen Shulark has been charged with one count of theft with a value between $1,000 to $5,000.
cenlanow.com
Traffic stop leads to Fentanyl, firearm arrest
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On October 11th, 2022, an Alexandria Police Department’s K9 Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on Sunset Drive. From their initial investigation, Officers located two plastic baggies containing suspected Fentanyl within the vehicle. Officers identified D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35 of Alexandria, as a suspect. Duncan was also in possession of just under $1,000.00 in assorted U.S. currency.
westcentralsbest.com
NPSO Makes Large Drug Arrest
Robeline, La - A suspicious vehicle complaint has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish man on felony drug and weapon charges according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The investigation began on Friday evening, October 8, 2022 at approximately 9:45pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations...
KPLC TV
Recently hired Allen Correctional officer accused of soliciting minor
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man is accused of soliciting a minor, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E. Ryan Keeton was arrested on Oct. 13 and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual after fleeing from officers
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street in reference to gunshots in the area on Oct. 10. While officers were checking the area they attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver stopped his car in the middle of the street and fled on foot.
kalb.com
Trial set for suspect charged in Jan. 2022 shooting death of Deven Brooks
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A trial date has been set for Jan. 23, 2023, for Jamaria Randle, 22 of Alexandria, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball. Brooks’ body was found on the edge of the Red...
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
westcentralsbest.com
Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested in Alexandria
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that a suspect has been arrested for robbing the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive, across from the Alexandria Mall, on Wednesday. Mark Anthony Trevino, 50, of Balch Springs, Texas was arrested for one count of first degree robbery. Alexandria Police Department...
kalb.com
Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola. The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.
kalb.com
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed to News Channel 5 that a suspect has been arrested for robbing the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive, across from the Alexandria Mall, on Wednesday. Mark Anthony Trevino, 50, of Balch Springs, Texas was arrested for one count of first...
