Hawaii State

Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall

A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
HONOLULU, HI
'Days of Our Lives' Star Mark Miller Dead at 97

Penelope Ann Miller has announced that her beloved father, actor Mark Miller, has died. He was 97 years old. She confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter, writing: "My Papa's beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022. He loved deeply & was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, & always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad."
CELEBRITIES
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]

Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
RENO, NV
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Harriet the cat, who went missing in California, found nine years later in Idaho

A cat that disappeared nine years ago in California was found in Idaho thanks to a microchip and a couple of good Samaritans. The cat, a short-haired, tabby-colored domestic housecat named Harriet, previously lived at a California ranch with her owner, when she disappeared nearly a decade ago. On Sept. 19, a couple found her on the side of the road – about 1,000 miles away from her previous home – and took her to a nearby shelter.
HAYDEN, ID
‘Girls Incarcerated’ Star Aubrey Wilson Dies at Age 22, Family Confirms: ‘We Are Devastated’

Gone too soon. Girls Incarcerated: Young and Locked Up star Aubrey Wilson has died at the age of 22, her family confirms to In Touch. “We are devastated. I am a private person, but this is a little different,” Aubrey’s grandmother, Robin Waters, tells In Touch in a statement. “I want all the people who loved her to find some comfort in the fact that she is at peace. And maybe it could help someone else who is in that position.”
CELEBRITIES
Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years

Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
UTAH STATE

