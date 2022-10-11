Read full article on original website
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall
A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
'Days of Our Lives' Star Mark Miller Dead at 97
Penelope Ann Miller has announced that her beloved father, actor Mark Miller, has died. He was 97 years old. She confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter, writing: "My Papa's beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022. He loved deeply & was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, & always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad."
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
‘Sister Wives’: Inside Christine Brown’s $1.1 Million Home in Utah Post-Divorce From Kody
Here's everything we know about 'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown's new $1.1 million home in Murray, Utah, after her divorce from Kody Brown.
Four Oklahoma men mysteriously disappear for days after bike ride: 'I'm feeling lost'
Oklahoma police say four men who are 'close friends' were reported missing Monday after they left for a bike ride on Sunday.
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
Chilling moment helicopter plunges from the sky and ‘death spirals’ into the ground leaving three dead
HORROR video has captured the moment a helicopter went into a tailspin before plunging from the sky. Three people on board were killed when the aircraft from Mexico’s Naval Ministry (Semar) crashed near to a sports field. In footage filmed by an onlooker, the chopper appears to hover for...
A vacationer who sheltered in place during Hurricane Ian watched in terror from the 2nd floor as water filled the home where she was staying
A woman went to Fort Meyers Beach, Florida, to celebrate her 40th birthday with her family. Instead, they had to ride out Hurricane Ian.
Harriet the cat, who went missing in California, found nine years later in Idaho
A cat that disappeared nine years ago in California was found in Idaho thanks to a microchip and a couple of good Samaritans. The cat, a short-haired, tabby-colored domestic housecat named Harriet, previously lived at a California ranch with her owner, when she disappeared nearly a decade ago. On Sept. 19, a couple found her on the side of the road – about 1,000 miles away from her previous home – and took her to a nearby shelter.
Horror moment men fight off sharks after fishing boat sinks leaving them stranded for 24 hours before dramatic rescue
THREE men have survived a terrifying battle with sharks after their fishing boat sunk and left them stranded for 24 hours before a dramatic rescue. The Coast Guard first launched a search for the men after one of their relatives filed a missing person's report when they failed to return from a fishing trip on Saturday evening.
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Cause of Death Revealed After He Was Reported Missing in Arizona
Country singer Luke Bell’s cause of death has been revealed. The musician died at age 32 on Friday, August 26, from fentanyl intoxication, according to an autopsy report obtained by Closer. In the days leading up to his death, Bell was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. A passerby found...
‘Girls Incarcerated’ Star Aubrey Wilson Dies at Age 22, Family Confirms: ‘We Are Devastated’
Gone too soon. Girls Incarcerated: Young and Locked Up star Aubrey Wilson has died at the age of 22, her family confirms to In Touch. “We are devastated. I am a private person, but this is a little different,” Aubrey’s grandmother, Robin Waters, tells In Touch in a statement. “I want all the people who loved her to find some comfort in the fact that she is at peace. And maybe it could help someone else who is in that position.”
Violent Supervolcano Appears to Be Rumbling Back to Life
Volcanic unrest at Lake Taupō in New Zealand could continue for months without any real eruption but could cause landslides, mudflows and ground subsidence.
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
Harrowing rescue caught on camera after boat sank in shark-infested waters
A fishing trip turned into a rescue mission when three people became stranded off of Louisiana’s coast for more than a day after their boat sank, with two of them fighting off shark attacks before help arrived, officials said. One of the survivors, Luan Nguyen, detailed his shark encounter with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Spent 'Extraordinary Month' Traveling With Christine — Without Husband Kody
The besties are at it again! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown took to Instagram to gush about spending an incredible month traveling with her former sister wife, Christine, and several of their children and grandchildren. The 53-year-old hit Idaho, Montana, Tennessee and even Hawaii on a series of fun, family trips.
‘Sister Wives’: Inside Robyn and Kody Brown’s $900,000 Flagstaff House
Take a look inside 'Sister Wives' stars, Kody and Robyn's massive 4,400-square-foot woodland cabin in Flagstaff, Arizona. See how it compares to the other wives' homes.
80-year-old woman mauled to death by neighborhood dogs in California
(KTLA) – A vicious attack by two dogs last Friday morning left an 80-year-old woman dead, and now questions have arisen over whether or not that particular dog breed should be kept as a pet. Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said they were called around 11 a.m....
Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years
Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
