Gone too soon. Girls Incarcerated: Young and Locked Up star Aubrey Wilson has died at the age of 22, her family confirms to In Touch. “We are devastated. I am a private person, but this is a little different,” Aubrey’s grandmother, Robin Waters, tells In Touch in a statement. “I want all the people who loved her to find some comfort in the fact that she is at peace. And maybe it could help someone else who is in that position.”

