Gordonsville, VA

Climate and Energy News Roundup: What’s making environmental news

After pummeling Cuba, Hurricane Ian was among the most powerful and devastating hurricanes to make landfall in the US. The destruction of property alone appears to be among the worst recorded. According to Michael Wehner at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, “Climate change didn’t cause the storm but it did cause it to be wetter.” Warming oceans caused it to absorb and dump 10% more water than it otherwise would have, creating a significant multiplying effect.
In a techie world: Virginia is best state for technology positions

Virginia is the best state to work in technology. Data such as salaries, employment rates and vacancies in the technology field across the United States was analyzed by SmallPDF, a document management company. Following Virginia, are Maryland and Washington. The worst state to work in technology, according to the data,...
