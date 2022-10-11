More witnesses were called to the stand Wednesday in the federal bribery trial linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials in Hidalgo and Starr counties. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle, former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney Daniel Garcia and Weslaco businessman Richard Quintanilla are all named in a 2019 indictment that accused them of conspiring to steer Weslaco's city commission into hiring certain companies for the construction of a water treatment plant in the city of Weslaco.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO