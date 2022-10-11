Read full article on original website
megadoctornews.com
City of McAllen Congratulates UTRGV for Cancer & Surgery Center
Earlier today, Mayor Javier Villalobos joined UTRGV President Dr. Guy Bailey, Dean of the UT Health RGV Medical School Dr. Michael Hocker, Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and others the community for the official groundbreaking ceremony for its Cancer and Surgery Center. The center is part of the phase one development of UTRGV’s McAllen Academic Medical Campus on the newly acquired 38 acres, located on the south side of Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads within the 495 Commerce Center development in McAllen.
megadoctornews.com
McAllen UT Health RGV Celebrated Launch of Cancer & Surgery Center
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS – UT Health RGV, the clinical arm of the UTRGV School of Medicine, celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 14 launching the construction of its new UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center. The cancer center is part of the Phase 1 development of UTRGV’s...
KRGV
Former Weslaco commissioner testifies against cousin A.C. Cuellar in bribery trial
More witnesses were called to the stand Wednesday in the federal bribery trial linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials in Hidalgo and Starr counties. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle, former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney Daniel Garcia and Weslaco businessman Richard Quintanilla are all named in a 2019 indictment that accused them of conspiring to steer Weslaco's city commission into hiring certain companies for the construction of a water treatment plant in the city of Weslaco.
Authorities search for missing Edinburg man
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
KRGV
Ticket pickup for city of Pharr's Trail of Terror starts today
The city of Pharr is getting ready for its Trail of Terror event on Oct. 21. While the event is still a week away, ticket pickup for the Trail of Terror begins Friday, Oct. 14. The free tickets can be picked up at the Pharr One building located at 1121...
megadoctornews.com
STC Nursing Students Host Well-Being Checks
Prevention can be a key factor in maintaining good health and a wellness exam improves the chances of catching a medical complication in its early stage. That is why South Texas College medical and surgical nursing students, under the supervision of Nursing and Allied Health faculty, are providing weekly well-being check ups to the Pecan campus community this semester.
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
PUC of Texas prepares for 350-mile Rio Grande Valley transmission project
In anticipation of a multi-organization effort known as the Rio Grande Valley Transmission Reliability Project, the chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) toured a substation in Edinburg, Texas, this week and discussed ... Read More » The post PUC of Texas prepares for 350-mile Rio Grande Valley transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Tejano legend Bobby Pulido never planned to be a singer
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge part of the Hispanic culture is music, and across South Texas, one of the most popular genres is Tejano music. The genre is celebrated and loved by many — as are the artists who bring this music to life. One of those artists is Bobby Pulido, who has made […]
anjournal.com
Property tax foreclosure sales now also online
Ever since the original process of bidding on the Courthouse Steps for Tax Sale Foreclosures began, the method of county governments selling properties weighted down with past-due tax liens (foreclosures) has remained the same. In old-school fashion, people interested in buying up a property at auction, hopefully getting a deal...
Downtown McAllen shooting investigation — at a glance
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Oct. 6, shooting victim Ryan Michael Serna, 22, of Donna, died from wounds sustained four days earlier from an Oct. 2 shooting in downtown McAllen. Nine people have been charged in connection to the shooting investigation. The arrests With information provided by the McAllen Police Department, here’s a look at the arrests […]
Man with AR-15 rifle in car arrested at Rio Grande City school, school district says
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man claiming to pick up his sister from school grounds was arrested Tuesday after a security guard at Rio Grande City High School spotted an AR-15 rifle in his vehicle, according to school district officials. “The suspect had an AR-15 in the front seat of his vehicle and […]
KRGV
City of Weslaco announces new speed limit on Westgate Drive
The speed limit on Westgate Drive from 18th Street to Mile 5 North Road will increase to 45 MPH, the city of Weslaco announced Wednesday. The city of Weslaco's Engineering Department conducted a speed study, evaluated roadway conditions, collected traffic volumes, and completed a field speed survey within the area.
KRGV
‘I just wanted to stop it’: Mother of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg speaks out
A woman is speaking out two weeks after a deadly police shooting claimed the life of her son. Edinburg police Chief Jaime Ayala said he believes Lee Roy Villarreal committed suicide by cop. Villarreal’s mother – Lydia Villarreal – was there when her son was killed. She said her son...
Cubavera store coming to La Plaza Mall
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first Cubavera store in Texas is coming to La Plaza Mall later this month. The 1,200 square-foot location is scheduled to open later this month across from Coach. Shoppers can expect to find a collection of suit separates, shirts, jackets, pants and shorts. Cubavera’s design inspiration incorporates cool, clean, and […]
Spiders, dust bunnies, and roaches spotted at Pizza Hut
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Alamo and Elsa for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Tower Burger located on 505 W Business Hwy 83, in Alamo is this week’s Top Performer. The specialty burger restaurant earned its sticker from the perfectly scored May 9th health inspection report. “I’ve been […]
