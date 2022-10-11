ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD arrests suspect in early morning stabbing; victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with a stabbing early Friday morning on the city’s south side. Police say they were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Road around 2:30 a.m....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

UPDATED: Woman Found Dead In Friday Morning South Fort Wayne Stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time in less than 24 hours, Fort Wayne Police responded to a call on a reported stabbing. This one was in the early morning hours Friday, shortly after 2:30 A.M. Police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Rd where they found an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wfft.com

One woman dead, one man injured in early morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman has died and a man has been injured after being stabbed early Friday morning. Police responded to a call about a woman being stabbed around 2:35 a.m. in the 7900 block of Decatur Road. Police say they found a woman who was pronounced...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gas Station#Police Cars#Violent Crime#Fwpd#South Anthony Boulevard
WDTN

3 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Celina

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-agency drug takedown task force arrested three men Thursday on drug and weapons charges. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, after multiple agencies conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. Paul Michael Hiser, 47, […]
CELINA, OH
wtvbam.com

Three injured in Wednesday Amish buggy crash, BCSD investigating

KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three occupants of an Amish buggy were injured late Wednesday afternoon when a 2016 BMW hit their buggy from behind on Copeland Road west of Legg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 5:16 p.m. when the BMV driven...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfft.com

Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne denies FOX 55's request for video of Mayor Tom Henry's OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne has denied FOX 55's request to release dashcam and body camera video from Mayor Tom Henry's arrest. Fort Wayne Police arrested Henry late Saturday after he crashed a city-owned vehicle into another car at a roundabout on Old Mill Road. Officers noted Henry had bloodshot eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. They also listed his attitude as argumentative, but cooperative.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: semitruck crash near Columbia City leaves man in critical condition

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash south of Columbia City Monday morning that involved a semitruck and left a man in critical condition. Police say the crash took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 9 and state Route 14, which is south of Columbia City and east of South Whitley.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating criminal mischief incident

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a criminal mischief incident that happened on September 18. If you recognize this person or have any other information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave

ANGOLA, (Ind.) – Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
ANGOLA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
NEW HAVEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy