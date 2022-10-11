Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD arrests suspect in early morning stabbing; victim identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with a stabbing early Friday morning on the city’s south side. Police say they were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Road around 2:30 a.m....
WOWO News
UPDATED: Woman Found Dead In Friday Morning South Fort Wayne Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time in less than 24 hours, Fort Wayne Police responded to a call on a reported stabbing. This one was in the early morning hours Friday, shortly after 2:30 A.M. Police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Rd where they found an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
wfft.com
Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
WANE-TV
Police investigate fatal stabbing after man shows up to Fire Station 1 with injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and dispatchers confirmed an adult male died after a stabbing Thursday evening. First responders had the perimeter of the Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1 on Main Street zoned off with police tape as they investigated the scene. Police also had crime tape...
wfft.com
One woman dead, one man injured in early morning stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman has died and a man has been injured after being stabbed early Friday morning. Police responded to a call about a woman being stabbed around 2:35 a.m. in the 7900 block of Decatur Road. Police say they found a woman who was pronounced...
Man jailed on murder charge in stabbing of woman; victim ID’d
A person of interest is in custody, after a fatal stabbing early Friday morning.
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
3 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Celina
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-agency drug takedown task force arrested three men Thursday on drug and weapons charges. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, after multiple agencies conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. Paul Michael Hiser, 47, […]
WANE-TV
Embassy show sets off smoke alarms, firefighter presence briefly shuts down Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A reported fire turned out to be a false alarm as an Embassy Theatre performance’s stage production set off smoke alarms and prompted a moderate firefighter and police presence. Firefighters responded to a reported fire at the Embassy Theatre Thursday night that briefly...
WANE-TV
Driver killed when SUV sideswipes semi outside Van Wert
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert. According to a report from...
wtvbam.com
Three injured in Wednesday Amish buggy crash, BCSD investigating
KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three occupants of an Amish buggy were injured late Wednesday afternoon when a 2016 BMW hit their buggy from behind on Copeland Road west of Legg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 5:16 p.m. when the BMV driven...
fortwaynesnbc.com
City denies WPTA’s request to release police video in Mayor Henry’s arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Attorneys representing the City of Fort Wayne have denied WPTA’s public information request to release body and dash cam video of the investigation of Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI crash Saturday evening. WPTA independently obtained a crash report concerning Mayor Henry’s...
wfft.com
Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne denies FOX 55's request for video of Mayor Tom Henry's OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne has denied FOX 55's request to release dashcam and body camera video from Mayor Tom Henry's arrest. Fort Wayne Police arrested Henry late Saturday after he crashed a city-owned vehicle into another car at a roundabout on Old Mill Road. Officers noted Henry had bloodshot eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. They also listed his attitude as argumentative, but cooperative.
WANE-TV
ISP: semitruck crash near Columbia City leaves man in critical condition
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash south of Columbia City Monday morning that involved a semitruck and left a man in critical condition. Police say the crash took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 9 and state Route 14, which is south of Columbia City and east of South Whitley.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating criminal mischief incident
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a criminal mischief incident that happened on September 18. If you recognize this person or have any other information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at...
WANE-TV
ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave
ANGOLA, (Ind.) – Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
