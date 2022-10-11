ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

William Borgersen Of Bergen County Dies Suddenly, 21

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
William Borgersen Photo Credit: Janine Anderson Borgersen Facebook

Support was surging for the family of 21-year-old William Borgersen, a Bergen County native, who died suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Borgersen's obituary says only that he died in a "tragic shooting accident."

"Our lives are broken and will never be the same," his parents Janine and Chris said in a joint statement on social media. "Anyone who knew Willy was better for it.

"He was a breath of fresh air in the room, and a light in the lives of us all. That light has dimmed here on earth, but his spirt will shine brightly forever."

William was raised in Westwood and, after graduating from Westwood Regional High School, went on to pursue a career in the military. He became a member of the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment stationed in Georgia.

More than $54,900 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for William's family as of Tuesday, Oct. 11.

