Seminole County, FL

Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid

DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
Orlando, FL
Seminole County, FL
Joseph Ellicott
Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail

A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
4 Orange County deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Four Orange County deputies were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the deputies were serving a search warrant in a drug case at the 1900 block of Corner Meadow Circle.
Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
2nd man arrested after deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A second man has been arrested more than a month after a deadly Orange County shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Alfredo Torres-Eusebio, 40, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday. [TRENDING: NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I moon mission...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Florida Man On Bicycle Attempts To Escape On-Foot Deputy

A Florida man, riding a bicycle, is behind bars after attempting to flee an on-foot deputy for probation violations. According to court records, Tomarius James Wagner, 24, is awaiting trial for various drug possession, concealed weapons charges, and drug distribution charges when the deputy chased
WATCH: Video shows Marion deputies track down driver in car chase

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies chased down a car near Ocklawaha Sunday night after the driver fled from a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the driver, identified as 42-year-old Joshua Hyder, was seen along Southeast 182nd Ave. Road at about 11:30 p.m. crossing over the center line and driving at a high rate of speed while his rear lights were out.
