Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid
DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
click orlando
Federal prosecutors try to prove Central Florida Oath Keepers encouraged violence on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The trial of two Central Florida members of the Oath Keepers completed its second week with prosecutors attempting to show that they conspired to engage in violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, are charged with seditious conspiracy with...
click orlando
5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – Records show a 62-year-old Orlando chiropractor was arrested Thursday, less than a week after his previous arrest in which police said he was accused of molesting one of his patients. Police said Agostinho Rodrigues, 62 — a chiropractor with The Healthy Human Personal Training at 1005...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Man convicted of first-degree murder in fatal Daytona Beach shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following a three-day trial, a Georgia man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for his involvement in a fatal Daytona Beach shooting more than two years ago. In September 2020, Jaquez Head, 23, along with three other men, showed up at a woman’s Daytona Beach...
Kissimmee police officer arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud charges
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee police officer surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon at the Osceola County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Kissimmee Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kissimmee police Officer Plenio Massiah faces two counts of grand theft...
Orlando Man Who Shot Polk County Deputy Says He Came Back To Commit “Second-Hand Suicide”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. 41-year-old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Damien Bernard Robertson ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 42-year-old Damien Bernard Robertson BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Robertson is wanted for multiple warrants including failure to appear in reference to the grand theft of...
RELATED PEOPLE
villages-news.com
Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail
A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
click orlando
4 Orange County deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Four Orange County deputies were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the deputies were serving a search warrant in a drug case at the 1900 block of Corner Meadow Circle.
click orlando
Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
UCF students, alumni who lost loved ones in Parkland school shooting divided on jury verdict
ORLANDO, Fla. – Inside a courtroom in Broward County Thursday, a jury recommended Nikolas Cruz receive life in prison instead of the death penalty for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018. It’s a decision that cascaded from the courtroom to those impacted in Central Florida....
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
2nd man arrested after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A second man has been arrested more than a month after a deadly Orange County shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Alfredo Torres-Eusebio, 40, was booked into the Orange County jail on Tuesday. [TRENDING: NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I moon mission...
Deputies: Dozens of businesses busted for underage sales of alcohol, tobacco in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county.
click orlando
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Seminole County, sheriff’s office says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Sanford man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kameron Dominique Olonte Alston who was killed in unincorporated Sanford last month, according to the sheriff’s office. Theodis Jones, Jr. faces a first-degree premeditated murder charge and will make his first...
Florida Man On Bicycle Attempts To Escape On-Foot Deputy
A Florida man, riding a bicycle, is behind bars after attempting to flee an on-foot deputy for probation violations. According to court records, Tomarius James Wagner, 24, is awaiting trial for various drug possession, concealed weapons charges, and drug distribution charges when the deputy chased
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct. 14
SANFORD, Fla. — Rising floodwaters from Lake Monroe have forced the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct 14. Chief Judge Jessica Recksiedler ordered the courthouse located in downtown Sanford closed Sept. 28 due to Hurricane Ian. Officials said the closure was due to water...
click orlando
Osceola County deputies search for missing woman from Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – Osceola County deputies are asking for information about a missing woman out of Kissimmee Monday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Crina Bilika Cirpaci, 40, was last seen Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. by a relative in the west area of...
click orlando
WATCH: Video shows Marion deputies track down driver in car chase
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies chased down a car near Ocklawaha Sunday night after the driver fled from a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the driver, identified as 42-year-old Joshua Hyder, was seen along Southeast 182nd Ave. Road at about 11:30 p.m. crossing over the center line and driving at a high rate of speed while his rear lights were out.
click orlando
Orlando man, 47, arrested after swinging knife at couple walking dog downtown, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police arrested a man early Wednesday who officers said followed a couple walking their dog downtown and attacked them with a 9-inch knife, according to an arrest affidavit. Upon making contact with the couple — a man and a woman who News 6 is not...
Comments / 2