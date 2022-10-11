ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloria Calderón Kellett, Tanya Saracho and More Strategize to Empower Latino TV Writers at DEAR Hollywood Event

Issues of discrimination and exclusion in Hollywood are often driven by baseless beliefs about marginalized communities, and even efforts to increase diversity sometimes get stalled in the “listening phase” without prioritizing action. That’s why Harness (and organization founded by America Ferrera, Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Piers Williams) and Untitled Latinx Project (ULP) co-produce DEAR Hollywood (Demanding Equal Access and Representation in Hollywood). The initiative focuses on concrete, data-based strategies for change.
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Michael Myers Gets a Disciple, and Jamie Lee Curtis Mopes, as the Series Ends…But Not Really (Rinse, Slash, Repeat)

The “Halloween” series, which comes to an end this weekend (and if you believe that, I have a set of very rusty kitchen knives I’d like to sell you), has always been the least pretentious of horror franchises. A towering killer in a rubber mask pops out of the shadows to slash one victim after the next. Horror doesn’t get much more basic than that.
Spotify’s ‘Case 63’ Mind-Bending Thriller Podcast Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac Gets Release Date and Trailer

Things get supernaturally weird in Spotify’s scripted original podcast drama “Case 63,” starring Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac, set to debut later this month. All 10 episodes of “Case 63” will drop on Oct. 25, exclusively on Spotify. In the show, Dr. Eliza Knight (Julianne Moore), a New York psychiatrist, begins treating a patient registered only as Case 63 (Isaac) — who claims to be a time traveler from the year 2062. What Dr. Knight first believes to be a routine therapeutic case rapidly unfolds into a story that threatens the boundaries of reality. (Listen to the trailer below.)
‘Daily Show’ Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Wood, best known for his role as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” is an Emmy Award-nominated documentary producer, comedian, writer, actor, radio personality and podcaster. More from Variety. CAA Signs Emmy-Award Nominated Journalist Anelise Borges (EXCLUSIVE) 'Prey' Star Amber Midthunder Signs...
