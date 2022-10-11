Read full article on original website
Raiders Adams charged for shoving photographer in KC
KANSAS CITY (AP)—Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field...
Roughing-the-passer calls frustrating defenders around NFL
Defensive players around the NFL are frustrated about roughing-the-passer penalties, questioning what constitutes a legal hit and wondering how far referees will go to protect quarterbacks. Two disputed calls in Week 5 — one involving Tom Brady — sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans, prompting many to ask for...
Bros and foes: Bills' Allen, Chiefs' Mahomes rivals, friends
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The previous time Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen saw each other in the heat of competition wasn't at Arrowhead Stadium during their epic January playoff game, when the Chiefs quarterback rallied past Allen and his Bills for an overtime victory and a return to the AFC title game.
Injuries mounting for Chiefs with Bills matchup on horizon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January's playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker...
Despite injuries, 49ers are developing championship formula in 2022 season
Not everything has gone right for the 49ers through five weeks. Rarely does it ever. This is a team that has continually had to battle adversity during the Kyle Shanahan era and they have already had plenty this season as injuries have again threatened to derail their progress. With Trey...
