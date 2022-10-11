While the specs and hardware haven’t changed a ton since last year’s device, the new Pixel 7 offers even better software, a Tensor G2 chip and the same great pricing. Battery life is very good, lasting almost 18 hours on our video rundown test. The Pixel 7 also feels better than its more expensive sibling thanks to its matte finish. And with a slightly smaller 6.3-inch display, the Pixel 7 is an even better choice for compact phone fans than before. The one downside is that the base model doesn’t support mmWave 5G. But with a starting price of just $599, that’s not a big deal, as the standard Pixel 7 offers a ton of value compared to other flagship phones.

