Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Microsoft's HoloLens headsets are giving US Army testers nausea
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Microsoft's HoloLens headsets for the US Army have some teething troubles. Bloomberg and Insider say a recent unclassified report reveals the current Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) iteration is creating problems for soldiers in tests. Some testers suffered nausea, headaches and eyestrain while using the augmented reality goggles. Others were concerned about bulk, a limited field of view and a display glow that could reveal a soldier's position even at long distances.
Engadget
Microsoft's Teams Premium service uses AI to recap your meetings
Premium can also translate live captions and help with virtual appointments. Microsoft might have a way to make Teams a more enticing option for meetings: make AI tackle the dirty work. The company is launching a Teams Premium offering for Microsoft 365 that uses AI to greatly simplify meeting management. Most notably, an "Intelligent Recap" feature automatically creates tasks, chapters and even personalized highlights. Miss a review meeting and you might know which segments to watch when catching up, not to mention what you'll need to work on.
Engadget
Signal is winding down plaintext SMS support in its Android app
Is removing the option to send and receive SMS messages in its Android app. Folks who currently use Signal as their default SMS app will receive alerts advising them to switch to a different one. You'll be able to export your SMS messages and import them into another app (as long as the other one supports that option).
Engadget
Microsoft’s new AI graphic design app is built on DALL-E
The company plans to integrate the image generator into Edge and Bing too. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. New hardware isn’t the only thing Microsoft had to share at its Surface event. On Wednesday, Chief Product Officer Panos Panay announced Microsoft Designer, a new graphic design offering within the company’s 365 productivity suite. The app features DALL-E 2 integration, allowing you to use the well-known image generator to add supporting art to your social media posts, invitations and documents. In the future, Microsoft plans to bring DALL-E support to Bing and Edge “so you can use your words not just to search but to create.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Engadget
Microsoft’s Presenter+ is a sleek PowerPoint remote for the hybrid work era
It features built-in mute and Microsoft Teams buttons. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. Back in the early aughts, Microsoft released the Presenter 3000, a wireless remote for PowerPoint presentations. Now, two decades later, the company has announced the Presenter+. Like its predecessor, it’s remote you can use for PowerPoint presentations, but it also reflects how work has changed since the start of the pandemic.
Engadget
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 hands-on: Can Intel and ARM models live in harmony?
On the one hand, the Surface Pro 9 is pretty much what we expected: a jump up to Intel's 12th-gen CPUs. But Microsoft surprised us with a huge shakeup for its tablet PCs. There's also a Surface Pro 9 running a custom SQ3 ARM chip, which also includes built-in 5G. Can an x86 Intel processor and a mobile ARM chip really sit side by side? We got a chance to compare the two new machines at Microsoft's hands-on event, and to be honest, we just have more questions.
Engadget
Microsoft's Audio Dock is a hybrid speaker and laptop hub
Listen to music (and meetings) with less clutter. The home security hogging all the awards. Those rumors of a Microsoft speaker were true. Microsoft has unveiled an Audio Dock that, as the name implies, combines a speaker with a laptop hub. The design centers on a relatively powerful, omni-directional speakerphone (complete with dual mics, a 15W woofer and 5W tweeters), but also includes a 60W USB-C connection for charging your computer, two regular USB-C ports, an HDMI 2.0 jack and a lone USB-A offering. In practice, that means you can attach two monitors while still leaving room for an external drive or mouse.
Engadget
Microsoft Surface 2022 event liveblog: Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Studio 2+ and more
Oregon Residents Could Qualify For Solar Tax Rebates In Portland. Techtober isn't over yet! Today, we're gearing up to cover Microsoft's Surface device event at its NYC store. Senior Editors Sam Rutherford and Devindra Hardawar will be watching the stream and jotting all of their thoughts down in this live blog. And once the stream is over, they'll be on the ground to churn out some hands-on coverage of these new Surface devices. Stay tuned for some deeply nerdy (and hopefully fun!) Surface commentary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ hands-on: More power, but still not enough
Based on its initial specs, the Surface Studio 2+ wasn't the upgrade we've been waiting four years to see. Perhaps spending a bit of time with it will change my mind. Maybe I'd be fine with an 11th-gen Intel CPU, instead of this year's (far better) 12th-gen chips. During Microsoft's hands-on event at its NYC store (or "Experience Center," as the company prefers), I spent some time with the Surface Studio 2+. It's certainly a very fast computer — but the thing is, it should be much more.
Engadget
Microsoft's (barely) refreshed Surface Laptop 5 starts at $1,000
After a year and a half on the market, this fall Microsoft is updating its mainstream notebook line with the new Surface Laptop 5. Systems will be available in both 13.5 and 15-inch configs with prices starting at $1,000 and $1,200 respectively. That said, there aren't a ton of changes...
Engadget
Google Pixel 7
While the specs and hardware haven’t changed a ton since last year’s device, the new Pixel 7 offers even better software, a Tensor G2 chip and the same great pricing. Battery life is very good, lasting almost 18 hours on our video rundown test. The Pixel 7 also feels better than its more expensive sibling thanks to its matte finish. And with a slightly smaller 6.3-inch display, the Pixel 7 is an even better choice for compact phone fans than before. The one downside is that the base model doesn’t support mmWave 5G. But with a starting price of just $599, that’s not a big deal, as the standard Pixel 7 offers a ton of value compared to other flagship phones.
Engadget
The Surface Pro 9 comes with either 12th-gen Intel CPUs or a 5G Arm chip
Last year's Surface Pro 8 was one of the biggest design upgrades for Microsoft's tablet PC, adding long-awaited features like Thunderbolt 4 and surprising upgrades like a 120Hz display. This year's Surface Pro 9, paradoxically, is both more of the same and a dramatic departure. It has the usual chip refresh — in this case, Intel's far superior 12th-gen CPUs — but there's also a new 5G-equipped model with a custom SQ 3 Arm chip.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
Meta's VR legs video wasn't what it seemed
When Meta announced that its Horizon Worlds avatars were getting legs in the near future, we got to see VR Mark Zuckerberg jump up and down to show them off. Apparently, though, what we saw wasn't a real demonstration of how Meta was able generate their full-body virtual reality avatars. According to UploadVR editor, Ian Hamilton, the event used animations that were created using motion capture:
Engadget
Surface Laptop 5 hands-on: A bare minimum update
Today Microsoft announced its refreshed Surface Laptop 5, which just like before will be available in 13.5 and 15-inch models. The new notebooks will also feature 3:2 touchscreens with a very familiar brushed aluminum design. Actually, almost everything about the Surface Laptop 5 is the same as before, aside from the addition of new 12th-gen Intel CPUs and one Thunderbolt 4 port. And considering the advancements its competitors are making, I have to wonder if Microsoft is even trying.
Engadget
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro review: Still the best bargain in flagship phones
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. After the big move to its custom Tensor chip last year, Google is continuing its quest to use machine learning to unlock enhanced apps and features on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the specs and design aren't major departures from its predecessors, the addition of smarter software, upgraded cameras for the Pixel 7 Pro, and aggressive pricing result in two of the best flagship phones for the money.
Engadget
Apple TV and Music apps are coming to Windows next year
You soon won't need to rely on a web app or iTunes to access the services. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. During its Surface event, Microsoft said Apple TV and Apple Music apps are coming to the operating system next year. You'll be able to check out previews of them in the Microsoft Store before the year is out. As such, those who use Apple's services soon won't need to use a web app or creaky old iTunes to access Apple Music or Apple TV on a Windows system.
Engadget
Microsoft's Seeing AI app can scan the boxes of Centrum, Emergen-C and more to read out details
Microsoft has been gradually updating its Seeing AI app since its launch in 2017, expanding language support and general functionality over the years. Today, the company is announcing a new feature that would let Seeing AI read out detailed information when users scan the barcodes of products by healthcare company Haleon. The feature is rolling out today for US and UK users on the free app, which is only available on iOS. The company says an Android version will be available "in the future."
Engadget
Learn Python programming in 113 hours with this $40 bundle
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. When choosing your first programming language, one thing you should consider is the type of projects you want to work on, whether that’s web development or automation. But if you’re not sure which to specialize in, picking up a versatile language like Python can give you flexibility when exploring the fields you enjoy most.
Engadget
The Morning After: Our verdict on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Yes, we’ve got full reviews of Google’s new flagship phones as well as its first smartwatch. The phones fare better than the wearable, but we are on the seventh generation of Pixel smartphones, so that’s to be expected. In addition to new software features and Tensor G2...
Engadget
Microsoft's adaptive mouse and accessories arrive on October 25th
The modular mouse, hub and 3D-printable accessories were designed with inclusivity in mind. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. Amazon.com. In May, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Adaptive kit — a modular mouse, hub and accessories designed with inclusivity and accessibility...
Comments / 0