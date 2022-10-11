ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

abcnews4.com

Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County fatal collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina High reports a motorcyclist is dead after their vehicle collided with a deer in Sumter County. Trooper James Miller stated the incident happened around 7:06 p.m. at Raccoon Road at Barnwell Drive, about 10 miles west of Sumter. A 2021 Harley-Davidson...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 a.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they are investigating whether the driver of a vehicle going in the wrong direction on the northbound Ashley River drawbridge might have been under the influence. The collision involved two vehicles and occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 North. Inspector Michael...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston police officer struck by car while directing traffic outside Burke High School

A Charleston police officer was struck by a car late Oct. 14 while directing traffic near Burke High School. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Fishbourne and President streets downtown, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly of the Charleston Police Department. The officer was transported to the Medical University Hospital to be treated for injuries and was released early Oct. 15.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

I-26 reopens hours after deadly crash kills driver

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver whose vehicle had crashed into an I-26 guardrail in Dorchester County. The incident happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday near mile marker 175 on I-26, two miles west of the Harleyville exit,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD arrest suspect in Oct. 5 shooting on Peppertree Lane

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Sunday apprehended a 23-year-old murder suspect. Avery Aaron Adams was arrested on several charges in connection to a shooting that happened on October 5. According to the North Charleston Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting on Peppertree Lane around 2:34 p.m. Upon arrival, police located […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Friday morning Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday near Huger. The crash happened on Halfway Creek Road near Steed Creek Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said. A 2013 Kia SUV traveling east on Halfway Creek Road and a 2008 Kia sedan...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Car veers into marsh in Awendaw Friday night

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A car crashed into the marsh along Guerin’s Bridge Road Friday night in Awendaw. According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, emergency crews responded to a crash on Guerin’s Bridge Road between Woodville Road and Drew Lane Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials say that a driver ran off the road and crashed […]
AWENDAW, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Orangeburg deputies searching for man who walked out of hospital

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who walked out of an area hospital without completing his treatment. Officials say they are searching for 41-year-old Charles Demont Jackson. He was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center around 9:45 a.m. traveling on foot toward Magnolia Avenue.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a possible shooting on Scarsdale Avenue shortly after 4:00 p.m. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

