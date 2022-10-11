Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County fatal collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina High reports a motorcyclist is dead after their vehicle collided with a deer in Sumter County. Trooper James Miller stated the incident happened around 7:06 p.m. at Raccoon Road at Barnwell Drive, about 10 miles west of Sumter. A 2021 Harley-Davidson...
live5news.com
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 a.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
Several injured in three-vehicle crash along I-95 in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Several people were injured Friday afternoon during a three-vehicle crash along I-95 in Colleton County. First responders said the collision happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 63. An adult female was airlifted to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina with serious injuries, according to […]
live5news.com
Police investigate wrong-way crash on Ashley River Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they are investigating whether the driver of a vehicle going in the wrong direction on the northbound Ashley River drawbridge might have been under the influence. The collision involved two vehicles and occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 North. Inspector Michael...
live5news.com
Suspect in N. Charleston murder arrested during early-morning traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting in North Charleston. Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
The Post and Courier
Charleston police officer struck by car while directing traffic outside Burke High School
A Charleston police officer was struck by a car late Oct. 14 while directing traffic near Burke High School. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Fishbourne and President streets downtown, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly of the Charleston Police Department. The officer was transported to the Medical University Hospital to be treated for injuries and was released early Oct. 15.
live5news.com
I-26 reopens hours after deadly crash kills driver
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver whose vehicle had crashed into an I-26 guardrail in Dorchester County. The incident happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday near mile marker 175 on I-26, two miles west of the Harleyville exit,...
abcnews4.com
1 person dead after house fire in North Charleston, fire officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead after a home caught fire on Abraham Avenue late Saturday evening. Emergency crews responded to the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue around 11:55 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home fully involved. One...
1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
live5news.com
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Police officer suffered minor injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside near a high school football game. It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke High School, Inspector Michael Gillooly...
NCPD arrest suspect in Oct. 5 shooting on Peppertree Lane
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Sunday apprehended a 23-year-old murder suspect. Avery Aaron Adams was arrested on several charges in connection to a shooting that happened on October 5. According to the North Charleston Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting on Peppertree Lane around 2:34 p.m. Upon arrival, police located […]
live5news.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Friday morning Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday near Huger. The crash happened on Halfway Creek Road near Steed Creek Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said. A 2013 Kia SUV traveling east on Halfway Creek Road and a 2008 Kia sedan...
abcnews4.com
3-car crash leaves several injured on I-95 in Colleton County; 1 person flown to hospital
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was airlifted to the Trauma Center at MUSC following a multi-vehicle collision on I-95 Friday that left several people injured, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The crash happened southbound near mile marker 63 and involved three vehicles, officials say. One woman who...
Car veers into marsh in Awendaw Friday night
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A car crashed into the marsh along Guerin’s Bridge Road Friday night in Awendaw. According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, emergency crews responded to a crash on Guerin’s Bridge Road between Woodville Road and Drew Lane Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials say that a driver ran off the road and crashed […]
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for man who walked out of hospital
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who walked out of an area hospital without completing his treatment. Officials say they are searching for 41-year-old Charles Demont Jackson. He was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center around 9:45 a.m. traveling on foot toward Magnolia Avenue.
Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a possible shooting on Scarsdale Avenue shortly after 4:00 p.m. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died […]
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg officials investigating early morning tractor trailer, train incident
ORANGEBURG, SC — Orangeburg officials are investigating a tractor-trailer train incident that happened early Friday morning. According to officials, it took place at Whaley and Magnolia. There are no injuries. At this time, the following roads are closed: Broughton at Magnolia and Stonewall Jackson near the armory at Airport...
