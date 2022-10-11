Read full article on original website
Virginia state trooper injured in crash in Fauquier
The trooper saw a traffic violation take place and began to pull forward into the roadway, according to police. While he was doing so, the driver of a tractor-trailer heading south went from the right lane to the left lane and ran into the cruiser.
fox5dc.com
Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole
CHANTILLY, Va. - A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County. Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on...
NBC Washington
2 Dead in Moped Crash on Dulles Toll Road: Officials
Two people are dead after a moped crashed Wednesday on the Dulles Toll Road, officials said. A moped carrying two people crashed about 9:40 p.m. on the westbound Dulles Toll Road at the exit for Wolf Trap National Park in Vienna. The driver, Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of D.C.,...
18-year-old charged with DUI after crash in Loudoun County
An 18-year-old driver is in custody after police say he crashed his car in a Sterling-area shopping center and was subsequently charged with a DUI.
75-year-old man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, at around 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 3, 75-year-old Darrell Hayes was riding a 2018 Honda Goldwing motorcycle on Lantern Place when he tried to make a left turn onto South Kings Highway.
fox5dc.com
Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police
ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
Prince William Police looking for man who ‘grazed’ officers with his car
Prince William County police are looking for a Fredericksburg man who grazed two officers with his car while leaving a police stop in Triangle early Thursday morning.
Police looking for Woodbridge robbery, strangulation suspect
Bowen is described as a 5'11" white man who weighs around 235 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Bowen or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.
Loudoun County officers looking for two men in connection to gas station robbery
Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say were involved in a robbery on Wednesday night in Leesburg.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. asks Va. governor to 'close the gaps' at state level after FCPS counselor case
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The recent scandal surrounding a convicted sex offender's employment with Fairfax County Public Schools resurfaced during Tuesday's meeting of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, where they voted unanimously in favor of sending a letter to Gov. Youngkin concerning and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
WTOP
Driver killed in Woodbridge crash
If you saw a deadly crash in Woodbridge last night, police want to hear from you. It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Horner Road and Millwood Drive. According to police in Prince William County, Virginia, the driver of a 2021 Hyundai Sonata lost control at a sharp curve on Horner, crossed the double yellow line, hit a ditch and rolled over several times.
WTOP
Pedestrian dead after crash in Fort Washington
A man is dead after being hit by a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Tuesday night. According to Prince George’s County police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Kirby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. When...
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
fox5dc.com
Search underway for missing 8-year-old from Prince George's County believed to be traveling with mother
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old child from Prince George's County who is believed to be traveling with her mother. According to Prince George’s County Police, eight-year-old Leighton Whitfield was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday getting into a car being driven by her mother.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
Here's why 8 bridges are under construction in Fredericksburg + When and where traffic stops will occur on I-95
With eight bridges under construction in the Fredericksburg area, drivers on I-95 should be prepared for traffic delays this week. This is especially true near Exit 136 (Centreport Rd) and Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) where VDOT will require full traffic stops in northbound and southbound lanes. Those stops will occur between midnight and 3 a.m. Traffic will be halted for up to 30 minutes at a time.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
