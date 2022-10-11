O.C. Brewers Clean up at Great American Beer Festival, Alpha King
Orange County took the top two spots in the wood and barrel-aged category with The Bruery nabbing silver for Ivoire, the big solera-style anniversary beer, and Bottle Logic getting gold with Flesh to Stone.
Bearded Tang Brewing in Stanton’s Rodeo 39 Public Market hit it out of the park with two silver medals with light and sessionable beers in the cream ale and German wheat ale categories.
If you’d like to try most of these beers in person and have a spooky time doing so, don’t miss the Orange County Brewery’s Guild Brewer’s Mash Festival , happening Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Heritage Museum in Santa Ana. It’s the guild’s biggest fundraising event of the year, and breweries like to bring their best!
2022 Orange County Great American Beer Festival Winners:
Gold
- Docent Brewing – Super Tonic oatmeal coffee stout
- Bottle Logic – Flesh to Stone wood and barrel-aged strong
- Beachwood Brewing – Full Malted Jacket Scotch ale
Silver
- The Bruery – Ivoire wood and barrel-aged strong
- Bearded Tang – Carlos Danger American cream ale
- Radiant Beer Co. – So Into You Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale
- Bearded Tang – Kristal Weizen German wheat ale
- Riip Beer Co – Dankster Squad American IPA
Bronze
- Flashpoint Brewing: Churchill Browns historical beer
- Brewery X – Battlesnakes Bo-Pils
- Riip Beer Co – Black the Ripper American Stout
The post O.C. Brewers Clean up at Great American Beer Festival, Alpha King appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .
Comments / 0