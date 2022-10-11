Read full article on original website
Councilmember says November vote is important for St. Joseph safety
St. Joseph city councilmembers are pushing for support of a half cent tax measure on the November 8th ballot. The tax measure is estimated to generate 5-point-5 million dollars in revenue to pay for increased police officer salaries. Councilmember-at-Large Kenton Randolph says the goal of the tax hike is to...
St. Joseph woman accused of defrauding government out of COVID relief funds
St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of. nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment. against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The. federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment claims by using. the names of...
Missouri voters will be required to have ID in hand to cast ballot in November
Voters will have to show photo identification to cast a ballot in the November. of State Jay Ashcroft defends the change to require photo identification,. saying it’s part of the effort to make Missouri elections accessible, secure,. and credible. “Photo. ID, government-issued photo ID, is a great way for...
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
A south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police. say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located. at...
Run or walk to support St. Joseph museums, and then eat some donuts afterwards
Run a little, eat some donuts, and help some St. Joseph Museums. That’s what you can do this weekend at the Donut Dash 5k-plus walk and run in St. Joseph. The event will begin on Saturday at 8am at the Patee House. Organizer Sharon Kosek says the 5k will...
St. Joseph police respond to two shootings
St. Joseph police responded to two separate shooting calls Tuesday night. Police say they have little to go on in the first shooting,. which took place around 9:30 last night in the 800 block of North 24th. Street. No one is cooperating. Police report they have had phone contact with.
MERIL Halloween bash celebrates the season, while offering info on independent living and wellness
MERIL in St. Joseph, which specializes in helping people with disabilities live independently, will hold an annual celebration once again. Director of MERIL Rob Honan says the annual Halloween Bash will return this year, after being postponed for the past two during the COVID pandemic. “This is designed for kids...
