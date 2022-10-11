ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myqcountry.com

Councilmember says November vote is important for St. Joseph safety

St. Joseph city councilmembers are pushing for support of a half cent tax measure on the November 8th ballot. The tax measure is estimated to generate 5-point-5 million dollars in revenue to pay for increased police officer salaries. Councilmember-at-Large Kenton Randolph says the goal of the tax hike is to...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

St. Joseph woman accused of defrauding government out of COVID relief funds

St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of. nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment. against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The. federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment claims by using. the names of...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
myqcountry.com

St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting

A south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police. say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located. at...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
myqcountry.com

St. Joseph police respond to two shootings

St. Joseph police responded to two separate shooting calls Tuesday night. Police say they have little to go on in the first shooting,. which took place around 9:30 last night in the 800 block of North 24th. Street. No one is cooperating. Police report they have had phone contact with.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy