Distributed ledger technology (DLT) application in the real world is accelerating, said panellists at this year’s SIBOS conference. The affirmation was made at a panel entitled ‘Meet the Experts: DLT in the Real World – Making Digital Assets an Operational Reality’, run by Broadridge, in which participants discussed the recent findings of ISSA’s industry-wide ‘DLT in the Real World’ survey.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO