assetservicingtimes.com
Matthew Horner joins Standard Custody board
Digital asset custodian Standard Custody & Trust (Standard Custody) has appointed Matthew Homer to its board of directors. The board aims to expand Standard Custody’s institutional digital asset infrastructure, and includes industry leaders from traditional and decentralised finance. Homer is an investor and advisor for companies in the digital...
assetservicingtimes.com
State Street and Barclays partner on fixed income strategies
State Street and Barclays partner on fixed income strategies. State Street’s asset management business, State Street Global Advisors, has announced a collaboration with Barclays Quantitative Portfolio Strategy (Barclays QPS) around active fixed income strategies. Through the partnership, State Street Global Advisors will be able to develop and manage investment...
assetservicingtimes.com
Popularity of outsourcing expected to continue, according to LDX panellists
Popularity of outsourcing expected to continue, according to LDX panellists. There are “no bad decisions” when it comes to outsourcing, a panellist at this year’s Linedata Exchange Conference (LDX) said. The statement came from Mark Seaman, senior vice president of Business Development and Advisory Services at Linedata,...
assetservicingtimes.com
Digital Asset bolsters Daml platform with Daml Finance
Digital Asset bolsters Daml platform with Daml Finance. Enterprise software company Digital Asset has expanded its Daml smart-contract platform, launching Daml Finance. This follows the launch of Daml 2.0 earlier this year, which included Canton, a privacy-enabled blockchain platform. Digital Asset ultimately aims to create an interconnected global economic network of interconnected networks, powered by Daml.
assetservicingtimes.com
CACEIS launches online CACEIS Academy
Sustainable governance partner CACEIS has launched the CACEIS Academy, an online educational platform for UK fund boards and pension scheme trustees. The platform grants users access to all of CACEIS’ educational material. This includes a series of training modules, run by subject matter experts in areas such as cyber security, custody, and digital assets.
assetservicingtimes.com
Franklin Templeton joins Saphyre’s AI platform
Global investment management organisation Franklin Templeton has chosen the Saphyre platform for custodial and broker fund onboardings and maintenance. By using Saphyre’s artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure, Franklin Templeton will be able to streamline its custodial setups for new accounts. Through digitisation, Saphyre’s automated process eliminates manual tasks, improving...
assetservicingtimes.com
DLT is on the move, say SIBOS panellists
Distributed ledger technology (DLT) application in the real world is accelerating, said panellists at this year’s SIBOS conference. The affirmation was made at a panel entitled ‘Meet the Experts: DLT in the Real World – Making Digital Assets an Operational Reality’, run by Broadridge, in which participants discussed the recent findings of ISSA’s industry-wide ‘DLT in the Real World’ survey.
assetservicingtimes.com
TradeNeXus and Capitolis launch portfolio optimisation solution
TradeNeXus and Capitolis launch portfolio optimisation solution. TradeNeXus, State Street’s GlobalLink digital platform for foreign exchange transactions, has partnered with technology company Capitolis to provide an automated post-trade solution to optimise portfolios. The solution allows buy-side firms to automate data solutions through TradeNeXus and scan portfolios for foreign exchange...
assetservicingtimes.com
Deutsche Bank and Kyndryl continue partnership
IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has extended its contract with Deutsche Bank, continuing to support its operations and aiding its technology development. Kyndryl will continue to run the bank’s continental European core banking, offering on-demand scalability and global services availability to clients. Alongside this, the company will work on...
assetservicingtimes.com
BNY Mellon launches Digital Asset Custody platform
BNY Mellon launches Digital Asset Custody platform. BNY Mellon’s Digital Asset Custody platform has gone live in the US, allowing a limited number of clients to hold and transfer bitcoin and ether. This follows institutional demand for a financial infrastructure that works for both digital and traditional assets. A...
