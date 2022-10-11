ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway County, MO

Missouri man injured after semi overturns

ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Volvo semi driven by Joseph Ngendahimana, 49, Kansas, was northbound on Interstate 29 two miles north of Corning. The truck traveled off the...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
Woman hospitalized after rear-end truck crash

ATCHISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Friday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Mack Truck driven by Harjinders S. Sanhga, 43, Surrey, British Columbia, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles north of Rock Port. The truck rear-ended...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
2 from Country Club injured after rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
3 ejected, 5 hospitalized after van rolls in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just before 11p.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Uplander driven by Jessica I. Wright, 30, Whittemore, Iowa, was northbound on Interstate 35 three miles northwest of Winston. The van traveled off the west...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Kan. man jailed for cruelty to animals accused of domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after a an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Zachary M. Craine, 27, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May of 2021, Craine was jailed for alleged cruelty to animals;...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS

