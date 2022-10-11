Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
Missouri man injured after semi overturns
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Volvo semi driven by Joseph Ngendahimana, 49, Kansas, was northbound on Interstate 29 two miles north of Corning. The truck traveled off the...
myqcountry.com
Woman hospitalized after rear-end truck crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Friday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Mack Truck driven by Harjinders S. Sanhga, 43, Surrey, British Columbia, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles north of Rock Port. The truck rear-ended...
myqcountry.com
2 from Country Club injured after rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
myqcountry.com
3 ejected, 5 hospitalized after van rolls in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just before 11p.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Uplander driven by Jessica I. Wright, 30, Whittemore, Iowa, was northbound on Interstate 35 three miles northwest of Winston. The van traveled off the west...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myqcountry.com
Buchanan County Drug Task Force says drug problem still growing following bust
A recent meth bust points to the growing drug problem in Buchanan County. Captain Shawn Collie says officers are seeing more instances of fentanyl, but more common has been a growing problem of methamphetamine. “We’re seeing a lot of meth and the heroin obviously goes along with some of the...
myqcountry.com
Kan. man jailed for cruelty to animals accused of domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after a an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Zachary M. Craine, 27, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May of 2021, Craine was jailed for alleged cruelty to animals;...
Comments / 0