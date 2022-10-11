ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mysuncoast.com

Homicide investigation underway on Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A death investigation is underway at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier after a report of shots fired led to the discovery of a deceased man at the scene. Dispatch confirms that around 5:15 pm on Friday October 14, a witness reported hearing several gunshots at...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Polk County deputy injured in shooting

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A Polk County sheriff’s deputy was hurt overnight Thursday following a shooting in Davenport. It’s the second Polk County deputy shot in the line of duty this month. According to Sheriff Grady Judd, two deputies responded to a family disturbance in Davenport. When they...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Hillsborough deputy rescues two kidnapped kids from stolen vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Body camera footage caught a dramatic rescue after a Hillsborough County Deputy stopped a stolen vehicle with two kids inside. According to officials, Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down Wednesday morning near East 137th Avenue and North 15th Street in Tampa by a man who informed him that his truck had been stolen with his two children inside.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Toddler killed, 5-year-old injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 22-month-old boy and left a 5-year-old with a fractured neck. The driver, Guadalupe Najera Santana, crashed into a fence before striking several trees. Responding deputies say the toddler was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down after crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has shut down southbound traffic Thursday morning on I-75 between River Road and jacaranda Boulevard. The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted. Expect delays.
SARASOTA, FL

