Related
DUI driver arrested after crashing into Parrish convenience store, deputies say
Deputies said a driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday after crashing into the side of a Parrish convenience store.
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
Mysuncoast.com
Homicide investigation underway on Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A death investigation is underway at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier after a report of shots fired led to the discovery of a deceased man at the scene. Dispatch confirms that around 5:15 pm on Friday October 14, a witness reported hearing several gunshots at...
Mysuncoast.com
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
Juvenile Girl Shot In Tampa Friday Morning During Altercation, Police Say
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. around 8:40 a.m. this morning. A female juvenile was shot during an altercation, according to police. Investigators say she was transported to a nearby
Juvenile in critical condition after Friday morning shooting in Tampa
A girl is in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Tampa. Tampa Police said the shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Friday on the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue.
Bullet-Proof Vest Stops Bullet When Suspect Opens Fire On Polk County Deputy In Davenport
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Davenport. A deputy was shot in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by his bullet-proof vest. The suspect, 41-year-old Gabriel Batista was not injured and was arrested. According
Tree falls across Brandon road, crashes on top of 2 cars
An oak tree fell across a Brandon road and crashed on top of two cars on Thursday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Mysuncoast.com
Polk County deputy injured in shooting
DAVENPORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A Polk County sheriff’s deputy was hurt overnight Thursday following a shooting in Davenport. It’s the second Polk County deputy shot in the line of duty this month. According to Sheriff Grady Judd, two deputies responded to a family disturbance in Davenport. When they...
Largo man steals $40K from victim after promising to build custom home, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested after deputies said stole more than $40,000 from a victim after he promised to build her a custom home.
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
14-year-old in serious condition after he was accidentally shot in Largo, deputies say
A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says he was shot accidentally on Wednesday.
2nd biker gang member arrested after man killed execution-style, deputies say
A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Truck hauling oxygen, propane overturns on I-75 in Sarasota; southbound traffic affected
A truck hauling oxygen and propane tanks rolled over on Interstate 75 Thursday morning, closing a stretch of the roadway.
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Hillsborough deputy rescues two kidnapped kids from stolen vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Body camera footage caught a dramatic rescue after a Hillsborough County Deputy stopped a stolen vehicle with two kids inside. According to officials, Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down Wednesday morning near East 137th Avenue and North 15th Street in Tampa by a man who informed him that his truck had been stolen with his two children inside.
Mysuncoast.com
Toddler killed, 5-year-old injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 22-month-old boy and left a 5-year-old with a fractured neck. The driver, Guadalupe Najera Santana, crashed into a fence before striking several trees. Responding deputies say the toddler was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle.
8 people injured, 1 seriously, after pileup on I-75 on-ramp
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said eight people were injured, one seriously, after a multi-vehicle crash on an I-75 southbound on-ramp Wednesday morning.
Woman dies after being struck by car on Tampa bridge
A woman was killed after getting hit by a car in Tampa on Wednesday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Southbound I-75 near Jacaranda shut down after crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has shut down southbound traffic Thursday morning on I-75 between River Road and jacaranda Boulevard. The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted. Expect delays.
