Local School of Rock House Band jams out all the way in Europe

West Cobb School of Rock House Band member Mya Cornille sings to a crowd of onlookers at the Rock in Rio festival. Special

The West Cobb School of Rock House Band represented Cobb County on a global scale this summer after performing at the world-famous Rock in Rio festival in Europe.

School of Rock is a music-education program for children of all ages with 350 locations across the world. Each location is made up of different programs based on skill-level and age. School of Rock’s house band is the advanced program for experienced musicians.

The local West Cobb School of Rock House Band makes up 12 musicians ranging from 11 to 17 years old. Every year, the group performs at local festivals including the North Georgia State Fair, Pigs and Peaches and Big Shanty. The house band also performs at Center Stage and the Tabernacle.

But in July, the young group packed their bags and headed to Europe for a trip of a lifetime. The West Cobb house band was among 32 house bands out of 350 international locations invited to perform at the Rock in Rio Festival. Over the years, Rock in Rio headlined famous artists and musicians including Queen, ACDC and Ozzy Osbourne.

The 12 kids from West Cobb took the stage by force in Spain and Portugal while entertaining hundreds of people.

“It was an amazing experience. Our house band is very young, and it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. We had a blast,” said Gabriel Rudge, owner of School of Rock West Cobb.

Though the house band has only been together for a year, Rudge said they have an incredible team dynamic.

“They are the role models to all the other teams. The have great dedication, attitude and discipline,” Rudge said.

The West Cobb house band plays a unique assortment of music genres including Rock, Soul and Funk.

“We create shows that reflect diversity and cultural perspective,” Rudge said.

Rudge said the Rock in Rio trip allowed for the house band to gain an even greater appreciation for music and culture.

“We’re proud to represent Georgia, Cobb County and the United States,” Rudge said.