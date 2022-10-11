Read full article on original website
STATE POLICE DETECTIVE UNIT, PROVIDENCE POLICE SEIZE NARCOTICS, FIREARMS, ARREST SUSPECTED SUPPLIER
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge 36-year old city woman with cocaine distribution, traffic offenses
“On October 9th, at approximately 4:30 PM, Ofc. Jonathan Miranda conducted a traffic stop in the area of Acushnet Ave./Beetle St. The vehicle was operated by a Ms. KAITLYN O’CONNOR, 36, of 156 Rounds St. It was discovered that the vehicle was unregistered, uninsured and bared illegal plates. Upon...
bpdnews.com
B-3 and E-18 Drug Control Unit Execute Search Warrant and Arrest Male on Drug Related Offenses
On Thursday, October 13, 2022, Officers assigned to the B-3 Drug Control Unit (DCU), along with the E-18 DCU’, executed search warrants and arrested Vincent Brown, 57, of Dorchester, on drug charges. Following an investigation, Officers applied for and were granted search warrants out of Dorchester District Court. Following...
4 arrested as Providence police seize guns, drugs
In total, police confiscated 12 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 2,500 grams of cocaine, six guns, two motor vehicles, and $238,981, Major David Lapatin announced Friday.
Search underway for 3rd armed home invasion suspect; 2 arrested
Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others believed to be responsible for an armed home invasion in Cranston Friday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket domestic violence investigation results in large drug seizure, including edibles
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — An investigation into a possible domestic assault involving a gun resulted in Pawtucket police seizing large amount of drugs, including marijuana edible packages with popular snack labels. Police said they executed a court-search warrant on Reservoir Avenue Wednesday. During the search, police seized a large...
16-year-old charged in Cumberland school hoax threat
The building was placed on "restricted movement" status Thursday, after a student notified administrators they received social media messages containing threats directed at the school.
Police probing lack of response to Providence laundromat assault
"It came out of nowhere," CJ Miller said. "I think that his pride might have got in the way."
2 found guilty in 2018 Providence drive-by murder
A jury found Chandanoeuth Hay, 32, and Jaythan Hang, 23, guilty of murder, conspiracy, and gun charges in the death in the death of David Page.
ABC6.com
Local law enforcement react to tragedy in Bristol after 2 officers ambushed, killed
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police across New England mourned the loss of their own on Thursday, after Bristol, Connecticut, Police Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were shot and killed overnight in a suspected ambush-style attack. “It’s the call that you never want to get in the middle...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police seize heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, cash; arrest one
“At approximately 6 AM yesterday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant at 66 Miller St. that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
Two people killed in a five car crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a five-vehicle crash left two people dead and two others injured early Saturday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were pronounced dead on the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash just...
Worcester Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Man in Theft Investigation
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft at a local hardware store. The theft occurred at Barrow's Hardware on Webster Street in Worcester last month. Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the...
Turnto10.com
Police: Bomb threat aimed Cumberland High School was not credible
(WJAR) — The Cumberland Police Department investigated a bomb threat aimed at Cumberland High School on Thursday and found it was not credible. Police say the school administration became aware of a threat made through social media and contacted the department. The police department says an investigation into the...
New Bedford Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old fentanyl dealer from New Bedford will be spending four years in state prison, after he was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court. Brian Still received the prison term after pleading guilty on Oct. 7 to trafficking more than 18 grams of fentanyl, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
fallriverreporter.com
Providence man accused of Fall River and Boston bank robberies held on bail
BOSTON — A Providence man with a history of bank robbery convictions was ordered held in lieu of bail today after being charged with robbing Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 59-year-old William Sequeira was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central with...
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
New Bedford Police Investigate West End Shooting, Arrest One
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Monday night while also making an arrest during the investigation. According to police, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 9:30 p.m. on October 10 in...
Over 20,000 Bags Of Heroin Recently Seized In Western Massachusetts Town!
All I can say, Berkshire County, is there are drug busts and then there are DRUG BUSTS! Thanks to a major multi-agency drug investigation, approximately $250,000 worth of drugs were taken off our streets. According to a media statement from Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni following a press conference...
