Woonsocket, RI

North Smithfield, RI
Crime & Safety
Woonsocket, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
North Smithfield, RI
#Marijuana#Police
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police seize heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, cash; arrest one

“At approximately 6 AM yesterday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant at 66 Miller St. that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Turnto10.com

Police: Bomb threat aimed Cumberland High School was not credible

(WJAR) — The Cumberland Police Department investigated a bomb threat aimed at Cumberland High School on Thursday and found it was not credible. Police say the school administration became aware of a threat made through social media and contacted the department. The police department says an investigation into the...
CUMBERLAND, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old fentanyl dealer from New Bedford will be spending four years in state prison, after he was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court. Brian Still received the prison term after pleading guilty on Oct. 7 to trafficking more than 18 grams of fentanyl, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Providence man accused of Fall River and Boston bank robberies held on bail

BOSTON — A Providence man with a history of bank robbery convictions was ordered held in lieu of bail today after being charged with robbing Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 59-year-old William Sequeira was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central with...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Investigate West End Shooting, Arrest One

NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Monday night while also making an arrest during the investigation. According to police, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 9:30 p.m. on October 10 in...
WBEC AM

Over 20,000 Bags Of Heroin Recently Seized In Western Massachusetts Town!

All I can say, Berkshire County, is there are drug busts and then there are DRUG BUSTS! Thanks to a major multi-agency drug investigation, approximately $250,000 worth of drugs were taken off our streets. According to a media statement from Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni following a press conference...

