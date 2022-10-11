How much does it usually snow in Denver in October?
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says there is no snow in the forecast for the next few weeks for the Denver metro area.
In case you are wondering, Denver actually does usually see snowfall during October. In fact, the average date of the first snowfall for the city is Oct. 18, according to the National Weather Service .Colorado ski season could be delayed, here’s why
On average, it snows 4.1 inches during the month of October, according to data collected from the NWS since 1882.
Average snowfall in Denver
Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:
- January: 6.5 inches
- February: 7.8 inches
- March: 11.5 inches
- April: 8.8 inches
- May: 1.7 inches
- June: Trace
- July: 0 inches
- August: 0 inches
- September: 1 inch
- October: 4.1 inches
- November: 7.4 inches
- December: 8 inches
The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter.
Last season, Denver recorded 49.4 inches of total snowfall.Pinpoint Weather: Alerts & Storm Updates
First snowfalls in Denver for the last 10 years
Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service :
- Dec. 10, 2021
- Sept. 8, 2020
- October 10, 2019
- October 6, 2018
- October 9, 2017
- November 17, 2016
- November 5, 2015
- November 11, 2014
- October 18, 2013
- October 5, 2012
What defines Denver's first snowfall? According to the NWS , the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.
