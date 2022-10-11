ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Contractor surpasses $1 billion in contracts in 2022 alone

Power Design, a multi-trade contractor based in St. Petersburg, has secured more than $1 billion in new job awards in just the past nine months. According to a news release, the contracts are for projects that range from high-rise apartment complexes and other multifamily structures to luxury hotels, mixed-use buildings and student housing. They include:
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent statewide business law firm acquires Tampa firm

Gunster, a 97-year-old West Palm Beach law firm that operates throughout Florida and specializes in business law, has acquired Tampa-based Barnett, formerly known as Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster. According to a news release, the merger boosts Gunster’s presence in the Tampa Bay region to 51 attorneys and 39...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer buys Sarasota site for $9M, plans 180-unit apartment complex

An Alabama apartment developer has bought an 8.5-acre parcel in Sarasota approved for a five-story, 180-unit multifamily complex. Arlington Properties, the buyer, paid $9 million for the property at 3045 Broadway Ave., just off of University Parkway near U.S. 301. The property, according to JLL, which represented the seller and...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Unnamed buyer picks up Tampa office building

A Temple Terrace office building about 10 minutes from the University of South Florida has sold for $14.5 million. The 104,800-square-foot building at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. went to an unnamed buyer. The building is Tampa Oaks II, just off of Interstate 75, north of Interstate 4 and east of...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Clearwater cybersecurity firm to be acquired for $4.6 billion

Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, has reached an agreement to acquire KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), three weeks after making an offer to the fast-growing, Clearwater-based cybersecurity company. The all-cash transaction is valued at $4.6 billion, according to a news release, and shareholders will receive...
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Losses from Hurricane Ian could top $1 billion for local insurer

UPC Insurance estimates $1 billion in losses due to Hurricane Ian. The St. Petersburg insurer made the announcement in a short statement saying it has already received 19,000 claims from the storm and expects to receive 27,000 to 30,000 claims in all. The company also says it already lost about...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Layoffs hit third Pinellas County company in three weeks

A pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor is laying off 36 employees in Largo and expects to cut even more jobs next year, the third time in three weeks a company has announced layoffs in Pinellas County. The company this time is VistaPharm, a maker of generic drugs. In a letter to...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

SRQ continues hot passenger streak even through hurricane

Even with Hurricane Ian putting a stop to flights with a potential loss of 20,000 passengers, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport still had more passengers in September compared to last year. It was only a 1% increase over Sept. 2021, but last month 190,405 passengers traveled through the airport, which operates...
SARASOTA, FL

