Read full article on original website
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Contractor surpasses $1 billion in contracts in 2022 alone
Power Design, a multi-trade contractor based in St. Petersburg, has secured more than $1 billion in new job awards in just the past nine months. According to a news release, the contracts are for projects that range from high-rise apartment complexes and other multifamily structures to luxury hotels, mixed-use buildings and student housing. They include:
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent statewide business law firm acquires Tampa firm
Gunster, a 97-year-old West Palm Beach law firm that operates throughout Florida and specializes in business law, has acquired Tampa-based Barnett, formerly known as Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster. According to a news release, the merger boosts Gunster’s presence in the Tampa Bay region to 51 attorneys and 39...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buys Sarasota site for $9M, plans 180-unit apartment complex
An Alabama apartment developer has bought an 8.5-acre parcel in Sarasota approved for a five-story, 180-unit multifamily complex. Arlington Properties, the buyer, paid $9 million for the property at 3045 Broadway Ave., just off of University Parkway near U.S. 301. The property, according to JLL, which represented the seller and...
businessobserverfl.com
Unnamed buyer picks up Tampa office building
A Temple Terrace office building about 10 minutes from the University of South Florida has sold for $14.5 million. The 104,800-square-foot building at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. went to an unnamed buyer. The building is Tampa Oaks II, just off of Interstate 75, north of Interstate 4 and east of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
Clearwater cybersecurity firm to be acquired for $4.6 billion
Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, has reached an agreement to acquire KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), three weeks after making an offer to the fast-growing, Clearwater-based cybersecurity company. The all-cash transaction is valued at $4.6 billion, according to a news release, and shareholders will receive...
businessobserverfl.com
Losses from Hurricane Ian could top $1 billion for local insurer
UPC Insurance estimates $1 billion in losses due to Hurricane Ian. The St. Petersburg insurer made the announcement in a short statement saying it has already received 19,000 claims from the storm and expects to receive 27,000 to 30,000 claims in all. The company also says it already lost about...
businessobserverfl.com
Layoffs hit third Pinellas County company in three weeks
A pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor is laying off 36 employees in Largo and expects to cut even more jobs next year, the third time in three weeks a company has announced layoffs in Pinellas County. The company this time is VistaPharm, a maker of generic drugs. In a letter to...
businessobserverfl.com
SRQ continues hot passenger streak even through hurricane
Even with Hurricane Ian putting a stop to flights with a potential loss of 20,000 passengers, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport still had more passengers in September compared to last year. It was only a 1% increase over Sept. 2021, but last month 190,405 passengers traveled through the airport, which operates...
Comments / 0