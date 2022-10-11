Read full article on original website
Related
assetservicingtimes.com
Herakles selects Apex’s fund administration services
Herakles selects Apex’s fund administration services. Private equity firm Herakles Investment Partners (Herakles) has chosen Apex Group (Apex) to provide fund administration services. Apex’s single-source solution will offer Herakles improved efficiency and control, with the operational framework of the front, middle and back offices outsourced. US-based Herakles specialises...
Comments / 0