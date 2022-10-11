ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herakles selects Apex’s fund administration services

Herakles selects Apex’s fund administration services. Private equity firm Herakles Investment Partners (Herakles) has chosen Apex Group (Apex) to provide fund administration services. Apex’s single-source solution will offer Herakles improved efficiency and control, with the operational framework of the front, middle and back offices outsourced. US-based Herakles specialises...
