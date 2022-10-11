ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

247Sports

By the numbers: WVU vs. Baylor

West Virginia welcomes Baylor tonight for a 7 p.m. game on FS1. The Mountaineers are 1-1 on Thursdays this season after going 2-3 on Thursdays during their first 10 seasons in the Big 12. One win was the 2020 Liberty Bowl against Army. The other was a 58-14 triumph over Baylor in 2018.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

ESPN Senior Writer Puts Neal Brown on the Hot Seat

Morgantown, West Virginia – In an ESPN article released yesterday by Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg, coaching situations to watch closely were discussed and West Virginia’s head coach Neal Brown was mentioned. Brown, who is 19-21 overall and 11-17 in the Big 12 Conference in his 4th season with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Experts make their picks for WVU-Baylor

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) returns to Morgantown for their third Thursday night game of the year, but their first at home game on Thursday night since 2018. That game? A 58-14 win over Baylor, which just so happens to be the team coming to play the Mountaineers this time around. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
State
North Carolina State
City
Camden, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Football
State
South Carolina State
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown

(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Gives Coaching Advice to Joe Mazzulla

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Joe Mazzulla has served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics since 2019. Now, Mazzulla will take over as the interim head coach for current head coach Ime Udoka, who is facing disciplinary action for a violation of the organization’s guidelines.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Person
Kenny Johnson
wchstv.com

Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
#Bonkers#American Football#College Football
wajr.com

Mon County GOP opens Seneca Center hub, Democrats deploy strategically

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four weeks away from the election, Monongalia County Republicans have opened the “Victory Center” in Suite 30 of the Seneca Center on Beechurst Drive in Morgantown. Monongalia County Republican party Chairman Ethan Moore said they plan to staff the location on an as needed basis for candidates and area voters.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown Kohl's opening date released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kohl’s has announced the opening date for its new location in Morgantown. The store, located at 16 Colliers Crossing, will open on Nov. 4. The 35,000 sq. ft. store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

247Sports

