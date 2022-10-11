Read full article on original website
Related
WVU's Big 12 Home-and-Home Opponent Revealed for 2023-24 & 2024-25 Seasons
West Virginia will get to matchup with a familiar foe twice a year.
By the numbers: WVU vs. Baylor
West Virginia welcomes Baylor tonight for a 7 p.m. game on FS1. The Mountaineers are 1-1 on Thursdays this season after going 2-3 on Thursdays during their first 10 seasons in the Big 12. One win was the 2020 Liberty Bowl against Army. The other was a 58-14 triumph over Baylor in 2018.
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN Senior Writer Puts Neal Brown on the Hot Seat
Morgantown, West Virginia – In an ESPN article released yesterday by Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg, coaching situations to watch closely were discussed and West Virginia’s head coach Neal Brown was mentioned. Brown, who is 19-21 overall and 11-17 in the Big 12 Conference in his 4th season with...
Experts make their picks for WVU-Baylor
West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) returns to Morgantown for their third Thursday night game of the year, but their first at home game on Thursday night since 2018. That game? A 58-14 win over Baylor, which just so happens to be the team coming to play the Mountaineers this time around. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
voiceofmotown.com
Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown
(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Gives Coaching Advice to Joe Mazzulla
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Joe Mazzulla has served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics since 2019. Now, Mazzulla will take over as the interim head coach for current head coach Ime Udoka, who is facing disciplinary action for a violation of the organization’s guidelines.
WDTV
WVSSAC High School Football Rankings ahead of Week 8
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s WVSSAC high school football rankings are in, below are the NCWV teams who are currently in the Top 16 for all three classes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fairmont State offering West Virginia’s second-ever police academy
Fairmont State University is getting ready to offer its Police Academy courses for the first time.
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
More charges in I-79 chase and shooting in West Virginia announced against 3 South Carolina men
The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county I-79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
IN THIS ARTICLE
How long until we change the clocks? Sunset info for Clarksburg, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Restaurant Road Trip: Peggy’s Home Cookin
As we inch closer and closer to winter, sometimes you just want a nice home-cooked meal without having to do the work to make it.
Man receives maximum sentence in West Virginia woman’s overdose death
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2020 overdose death of Lauren Cole, the inspiration behind Morgantown nonprofit, Lauren's Wish.
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wajr.com
Mon County GOP opens Seneca Center hub, Democrats deploy strategically
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four weeks away from the election, Monongalia County Republicans have opened the “Victory Center” in Suite 30 of the Seneca Center on Beechurst Drive in Morgantown. Monongalia County Republican party Chairman Ethan Moore said they plan to staff the location on an as needed basis for candidates and area voters.
WDTV
Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kohl’s has announced the opening date for its new location in Morgantown. The store, located at 16 Colliers Crossing, will open on Nov. 4. The 35,000 sq. ft. store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.
lootpress.com
Gov. Justice presents $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors through Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a celebration today at Senior Monongalians, presenting a $100,000 check to Monongalia County seniors as grand prize winners in the Senior Center Edition of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes. The Governor brought along his pet English Bulldog and sweepstakes...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0