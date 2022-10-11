ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 2

BBC

Millions will receive £324 cost-of-living payment in November

More than eight million people will get a cost-of-living payment of £324 in November, the government has said. It is the second part of a £650 grant to help low-income households cope with soaring food and energy prices. Those on means-tested benefits will get it directly into their...
WORLD
BBC

Lincolnshire: Hospital A&E waiting times pass 30 hours in summer

More than 350 patients spent longer than 30 hours waiting in A&E at Lincoln County Hospital during the summer, figures show. The longest wait at the hospital was almost 50 hours, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said. The national target is at least 95% of A&E patients should be...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Care-worker shortage: Woman appalled by lack of support for dying mum

"Good care is what you would want for yourself and your parents... and it's not there. It's totally broken." Cathy, who asked not to use her full name, says finding care for her 83-year-old mum Maureen was "a nightmare". They are not alone - new figures show the number of...
HEALTH
#Learning Disabilities#Physical Disabilities#Lincolnshire#Uk
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'

The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
RETAIL
The Jewish Press

Miss Hitler Getting Paroled, No Longer a Risk to the Community

Alice Cutter, 25, a waitress who in June 2020 entered the Miss Hitler beauty contest in the UK under the nickname Miss Buchenwald, is about to be released from prison by a parole board, having served 26 months of a three-year sentence. The Birmingham Crown Court convicted Cuter of membership in the banned group National Action and sentenced her to three years in prison. Her ex-boyfriend and two other men were sentenced to five-and-a-half years, four years and six months, and 18 months respectively, for their membership in the same banned group.
U.K.
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
KENTUCKY STATE
BBC

Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm

Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Cash use rises amid bank closures and cost of living crisis, says Post Office

The Post Office handled a record of almost £3.5bn in cash for customers in August, against a backdrop of bank branch closures and the cost of living crisis. The £3.45bn in cash crossing Post Office counters in August was the highest total since it began recording volumes it handles through its 11,500 local branches five years ago. August is traditionally a quieter month for cash transactions at its branches.
PERSONAL FINANCE

