SPOTTED: Bethlehem beats Columbia in shootouts 1-0

COLONIE – It took the Bethlehem Girls Field Hockey team two overtime periods and three shootouts to nip Columbia 1-0 on Monday Oct. 10 at Afrims Sports Complex.

Haley Backlund had the winning shot and goalie Teagan Rosencranse recorded the shutout.

The Eagles are 8-6 overall this year and 7-5 in league play.

They rematch with Columbia on Wednesday and will finish the regular season on Friday against Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake.

Click on a photo below to open a gallery of the photos to swipe/click through the rest. If using a news app click here to open the gallery .