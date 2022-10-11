ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPOTTED: Bethlehem beats Columbia in shootouts 1-0

By John McIntyre
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
COLONIE – It took the Bethlehem Girls Field Hockey team two overtime periods and three shootouts to nip Columbia 1-0 on Monday Oct. 10 at Afrims Sports Complex.

Haley Backlund had the winning shot and goalie Teagan Rosencranse recorded the shutout.

The Eagles are 8-6 overall this year and 7-5 in league play.

They rematch with Columbia on Wednesday and will finish the regular season on Friday against Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake.

