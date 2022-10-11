ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save on Apple AirPods, MacBook Air laptops and Apple TV with the Prime Early Access Sale

By Alex Kane, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Get killer deals on Apple AirPods, MacBooks, Apple TV devices and more during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale. Reviewed / Apple

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon’s second Prime Day event of 2022, the Prime Early Access Sale , is underway from today through tomorrow, October 12 . If you’re shopping for Prime Day deals to get a head start on Black Friday and all your holiday shopping, there’s some good savings to be found on Apple devices.

We’ve rounded up all the best Apple deals, AirPod deals , iPad deals , and MacBook deals in one place to help you make some informed decisions and save big. And if you’ve got an Amazon Prime membership, you’ll save even more.

Typically, Amazon holds a big Prime Day sale in the summertime and a Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale around Thanksgiving. This year, Amazon Prime Early Access gives you another chance to score some low prices for 48 hours on October 11 and 12.

Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day

Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

The 5 best Apple deals on Amazon

  1. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) from $89.99 (Save $69.01)
  2. 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) from $104.49 (Save $74.51)
  3. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) from $223.24 (Save $25.76)
  4. Apple 10.2-inch iPad (64GB) with AppleCare+ from $338.99 (Save $59.01)
  5. Apple MacBook Air with AppleCare+ from $998 (Save $200)

Apple iPad and MacBook deals

Whether you’re looking for the best way to read digital comics, ebooks, and browse the web—or get a new top-shelf work laptop for your home office—you can’t go wrong with a new Apple iPad or a MacBook Air. With the powerful Apple M1 processor and 18-hour battery life, there’s a reason why the MacBook remains our favorite everyday laptop year after year.

Apple TV deals

Stream the best original series and movies Apple TV+ has to offer with this sleek, affordable 4K device. It consolidates your full digital media library in one place with all the apps you already love, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and Prime Video. And it comes with a handy Siri touch remote to make browsing a joy.

Apple AirPod deals

Get the perfect gift for the audiophile in your life with these best-in-class earbuds, which have phenomenal battery life, a full bassy sound, and waterproofing, and more. Or save even more by getting a second pair for yourself. If you’re a fan of the Apple iPhone ecosystem, there’s no better way to enjoy your music library on the go.

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save on Apple AirPods, MacBook Air laptops and Apple TV with the Prime Early Access Sale

