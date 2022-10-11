Read full article on original website
BBC
Curtis Rona: Australian leaves London Irish to play in Japan
Australia international Curtis Rona is to leave London Irish with immediate effect to pursue a playing opportunity in Japan. Rona, who played at wing and centre, joined the Premiership club before the 2019-20 season from Super Rugby side New South Wales Waratahs. The 30-year-old made 77 appearances for the Exiles,...
ESPN
Wasps suspended from Premiership, set to enter administration 'in coming days'
Wasps are set to enter into administration in the coming days with the club unable to find a solution to their financial woes and have been suspended from the Premiership. The former Premiership and European champions had filed a notice in the High Court last month stating their intention to appoint an administrator to secure their future, putting them on the brink of relegation.
BBC
Shrewsbury's leaping salmon perform for photographers
Photographers have been standing on the banks of the River Severn in Shrewsbury to capture images of migrating salmon leaping over the town's weir. The annual salmon migration from the icy Atlantic back to the warmer Severn is under way, with local residents watching the fish leap into the air.
BBC
Leeds United: Stadium bans for Man United match missile throwing
Five men have been banned from Elland Road for life after throwing missiles towards the pitch and at fans during a Leeds United v Manchester United game. West Yorkshire Police said flares and smoke bombs were set off and coins thrown during the match on 20 February. Suspects were identified...
BBC
Alex Gidman: Worcestershire head coach leaves New Road with immediate effect
Worcestershire have confirmed Alex Gidman has stepped down as head coach and will leave the club immediately. Ex-Gloucestershire and Pears batter Gidman was made second XI coach at New Road in March 2018 before taking charge of the first team in November 2018. Gidman, 41, helped guide the club to...
BBC
Sir David Amess anniversary: Southend should go for City of Culture, says MP
The successor to murdered MP Sir David Amess says Southend should seek City of Culture status in his honour. Sir David was stabbed to death while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 2021. Ali Harbi Ali was given a whole-life jail sentence in April...
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022
A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
BBC
Leonardo DiCaprio praises work of East Midlands osprey team
Leonardo DiCaprio has praised the "amazing work" of an English wildlife trust for the success of its osprey breeding programme. The Titanic actor is known for his passion for conservation and is a UN climate change representative. He posted about the achievements of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust from his...
BBC
Netball World Cup qualifiers: Welsh Feathers 78-22 Isle of Man
Wales' netballers made a strong start to the World Cup qualifiers as Welsh Feathers outclassed Isle of Man 78-22 in Glasgow. A 12-point lead after the first quarter had improved to 40-11 by half-time. That allowed Feathers to test a new combination up front, with Sari Watkins coming on at...
mailplus.co.uk
Wasps suspended and on brink of going bust
ENGLISH rugby is in crisis after Wasps confirmed yesterday they plan to enter administration and followed Worcester in being suspended from the Premiership. Players and staff were told of the club’s perilous financial position at a crunch meeting yesterday. Sportsmail understands Wasps’ debts are close to £100million.
BBC
Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
