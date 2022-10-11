Read full article on original website
As EVs go mainstream, Salesforce rolls out an ‘automotive cloud’ to digitize car buying and repairs
The pandemic pushed many in-person businesses to go online to survive and grow, including the automotive industry. Today Salesforce is announcing the launch of Automotive Cloud and its industry-focused platform, Driver 360, a software suite that digitizes the car-selling experience for auto manufacturers, dealers, and finance companies. The latest development from the enterprise giant consolidates customer, vehicle, and retail data to streamline car sales and create a more personalized experience for car owners.
Exclusive: Airtable gets an ambitious upgrade with ‘connected apps’ and redesigned home screen
Airtable, the popular workplace utility that lets teams manage and track their projects from conception to completion, is plotting its next big move. The company announced today the launch of its new Airtable Connected Apps Platform, a suite of features aimed at helping workers connect, communicate, and share complex data within departments, especially at larger companies.
No plug? No problem. This 3D-printed humidifier doesn’t use any electricity
Here’s a clever device that is both deceptively simple and surprisingly effective: a humidifier made of clay, inspired by the way trees absorb and evaporate water, that works without any external power whatsoever. Just physics. And 3D printing. The device—called the Print Clay Humidifier—was created by designer Jiaming Liu...
The new Microsoft Designer is a DALL-E-powered Canva killer
Microsoft has built the first true practical use of text-to-image AI technology with a new tool called Designer. It may sound innocuous, just another Office-integrated tool to create Powerpointy content. But I believe it’s actually the beginning of a revolution: good design without designers or even an interface, thanks to artificial intelligence.
Streaming wars: Is Amazon Prime Video closing in on Netflix? This report says yes
These days, there are more streaming services than ever competing for an increasingly crowded slice of the market-share pie. Now, according to the latest report from JustWatch, an online streaming guide and marketing firm, we have a new window into how that pie has continued to evolve. According to data...
A Harvard career adviser explains how managers can bridge the Gen-Z generation gap at work
Gen Z is still young, but this demographic cohort has already weathered a global pandemic, rampant inflation, and the ever-present rise of climate change. The oldest among them have had to enter their first jobs while the world was adjusting to remote work and the ramifications of COVID-19, not to mention endless worker shortages, a youth mental health crisis, and unprecedented levels of workplace burnout.
This coffee robot is a one-touch espresso maker for both snobs and slobs
On a recent Tuesday morning in New York, Sahand Dilmaghani was drinking an iced latte macchiato—foamed milk topped with a double shot of espresso over a handful of ice cubes. Going for what Dilmaghani says is “a drier, frappe vibe,” the milk was frothed with extra aeration. Poured into an elegant clear glass he showed off on a video call, it was the kind of drink one would find in a hip café, with single-origin beans, minimalist furnishings, and unexpectedly high prices.
Asking essential questions is critical to solving our most complex problems. Here’s why
Humans express curiosity by asking questions. But so much of our day is filled with tasks that go unquestioned. The speed of modern life, the convenience of socially coded behavior, and the consolidation of power have created conditions of autopilot. Far too many of us spend our workday doing tasks...
Which Kindle should you buy? What to look for in an Amazon e-reader
I don’t want to spoil the punchline of this article, but Amazon’s Kindle e-reader lineup runs from inexpensive to expensive. And with the introduction of the latest entry-level Kindle, the inexpensive end of the spectrum looks mighty enticing. If you’re in the market for a new Kindle, here’s...
Intel layoffs loom: Chipmaker reportedly plans to make its biggest job cuts in years
News broke late last night that Intel is reportedly preparing to lay off potentially thousands of workers in what would be the chipmaker’s biggest round of job cuts since 2016. The report comes from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the situation, but Intel has not publicly commented on its plans yet. Here’s what you need to know.
Inside one company’s journey to revolutionize how electric vehicles are made
Last October, when Volvo unveiled what it called the world’s first electric vehicle made of fossil-free steel, it underwhelmed some who’d been eager for the drop. Though the majority was made from green steel—from hydrogen power and not coal—some parts of the vehicle were made from traditional steel, including the electric motor.
Space Force will be one of the first customers of a new gas station in space
The Space Force (USSF) has signed on to be one of the very first customers of a gas station in space. This week, in-space refueling company Orbit Fab won a $13.3 million USSF contract to gas up geostationary (GEO) military satellites starting in 2025. Under the four-year contract, which was first reported by Bloomberg, the Colorado-based space startup will deliver hydrazine propellant to at least one Space Force satellite in GEO.
Netflix announces details for new ‘Basic with Ads’
Today, Netflix chief operating officer and chief product officer Greg Peters announced that the streamer’s new advertising-supported offering will kick off in the U.S. on November 3 and be priced at $6.99 per month. The new ad tier will also be available in 11 other countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada,...
Roku’s new smart home products are just a first step
What’s the most popular smart home technology we’ve seen so far? That’s easy: streaming video. It’s transformed the way we watch TV. And one of its enduring success stories is Roku. In the most recent quarter, people watched almost 21 billion hours of video on Roku’s platform, which is built into many TVs as well as its own boxes and sticks. According to Conviva, the company currently accounts for 31% of video streamed onto TVs, the highest share of any platform by far.
