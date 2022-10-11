ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

wwno.org

Le Grand Hoorah in Eunice celebrates community traditions with Cajun music and a hog roast

Later this week, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles kicks off in Lafayette. But this biannual celebration of Cajun music and culture is far from the only festival of its kind. In late September, WWNO’s Alana Schreiber traveled to Lakeview Park and Beach in Eunice, Louisiana to attend Le Grand Hoorah. She brought back this story on the more intimate festival and hog roast.
EUNICE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY.com

Endless queso and crawfish at The Cajun Table

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Familiar faces of the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, The Cajun Table showed all of the ways they play with crawfish and cheese with a Queso Burger, Nonky’s Fonky Potatoes, and a Fried Shrimp Poboy with crawfish dip on it. THE CAJUN TABLE. 4510 Ambassador Caffery.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

UPDATE: Coroner says 3 dead at 7th Street home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirms that three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street, where the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an incident this morning. Officials with Louisiana State Police officials say Lake Charles police were also involved in a shooting...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kvol1330.com

Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is taking over Girard Park starting this Friday! The entire park will be covered with tents, stages, and good times. The traditional Cutting of the Boudin will start at 5 pm at Scène Ma Louisiane. Right after music begins with Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas and Wayne Toups and ZydeCajun. The festival is a three-day event.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

All lanes now open on I-10 W in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 west in Lake Charles has reopened. A four-vehicle accident at the base of the Calcasieu River bridge left the interstate closed Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was diverted to 210 west. There is now congestion on both I-10 west and 210 west. A tanker, another semi,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Associated Press

First National Bank of Louisiana and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Crowley Nonprofit

CROWLEY, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- First National Bank of Louisiana (FNB) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) recently awarded a $16,000 Partnership Grant Program (PGP) subsidy to Crowley Main Street, an organization leading the revitalization of historic downtown Crowley, Louisiana. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006222/en/ Representatives from First National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to downtown redevelopment and revitalization nonprofit, Crowley Main Street in Crowley, Louisiana. (Photo: Business Wire)
CROWLEY, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 11, 2022. Raymond Paul Papillion, 66, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000. Matthew Wade Cunningham Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. James Ross Jackson, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

2002 Class attends formal dinner

On Saturday, October 1st, the Lafayette High School Class of 2002 celebrated their 20th Year Class Reunion with a dinner after the Annual Alumni Picnic. Though small, the class enjoyed the festivities placed upon them. Amongst this class are members of the Lafayette High School 2002 Basketball Championship team that...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location

The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Acadiana High School shelter-in-place lifted

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Students and staff at Acadiana High School are back to normal after being told to shelter in place this morning. According to police, a note was found containing a threat. “Visitors will not be allowed to enter or leave campus,” the message read. “We will provide an update as soon as […]
SCOTT, LA

