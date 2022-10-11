Read full article on original website
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
wwno.org
Le Grand Hoorah in Eunice celebrates community traditions with Cajun music and a hog roast
Later this week, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles kicks off in Lafayette. But this biannual celebration of Cajun music and culture is far from the only festival of its kind. In late September, WWNO’s Alana Schreiber traveled to Lakeview Park and Beach in Eunice, Louisiana to attend Le Grand Hoorah. She brought back this story on the more intimate festival and hog roast.
New Restaurant to Open in Old Shoney's Building in Lafayette
A long-time abandoned building in Lafayette is finally getting a new tenant soon.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Franklin grocery store to close after nearly 6 months of business
In St. Mary Parish, a grocery store in franklin is closing down after just six months in business. The store will be closing because of a shortage of workers needed to effectively run the business.
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
KLFY.com
Endless queso and crawfish at The Cajun Table
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Familiar faces of the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, The Cajun Table showed all of the ways they play with crawfish and cheese with a Queso Burger, Nonky’s Fonky Potatoes, and a Fried Shrimp Poboy with crawfish dip on it. THE CAJUN TABLE. 4510 Ambassador Caffery.
theadvocate.com
Travelodge Motel added to Oil Center Cultural District; See the new plans for the building
The former Travelodge motel and other buildings along West Pinhook Road in Lafayette were approved to be part of the Oil Center Cultural District. The office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced the expansion of the district’s boundaries for the district to include buildings near the intersection of Pinhook Road and Travis Street.
KPLC TV
UPDATE: Coroner says 3 dead at 7th Street home
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirms that three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street, where the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an incident this morning. Officials with Louisiana State Police officials say Lake Charles police were also involved in a shooting...
More Seats Released for Thursday's Reba Concert at Cajundome
Reba McEntire is kicking off her fall tour at the Cajundome in Lafayette this Thursday night with special guest Terri Clark.
kvol1330.com
Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is taking over Girard Park starting this Friday! The entire park will be covered with tents, stages, and good times. The traditional Cutting of the Boudin will start at 5 pm at Scène Ma Louisiane. Right after music begins with Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas and Wayne Toups and ZydeCajun. The festival is a three-day event.
KPLC TV
All lanes now open on I-10 W in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 west in Lake Charles has reopened. A four-vehicle accident at the base of the Calcasieu River bridge left the interstate closed Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was diverted to 210 west. There is now congestion on both I-10 west and 210 west. A tanker, another semi,...
First National Bank of Louisiana and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Crowley Nonprofit
CROWLEY, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- First National Bank of Louisiana (FNB) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) recently awarded a $16,000 Partnership Grant Program (PGP) subsidy to Crowley Main Street, an organization leading the revitalization of historic downtown Crowley, Louisiana. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006222/en/ Representatives from First National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to downtown redevelopment and revitalization nonprofit, Crowley Main Street in Crowley, Louisiana. (Photo: Business Wire)
Photos Show a Dried-Up Henderson Lake Under the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
Debbie Hester posted photos from her trip across the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge this week showing the dried-up swamp, and it is a sight to see.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 11, 2022. Raymond Paul Papillion, 66, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000. Matthew Wade Cunningham Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. James Ross Jackson, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
2002 Class attends formal dinner
On Saturday, October 1st, the Lafayette High School Class of 2002 celebrated their 20th Year Class Reunion with a dinner after the Annual Alumni Picnic. Though small, the class enjoyed the festivities placed upon them. Amongst this class are members of the Lafayette High School 2002 Basketball Championship team that...
KPLC TV
Dry Creek mother finds mailbox missing from daughter’s grave site
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - A southwest Louisiana mother said she was doing her best to honor her daughter by decorating her gravesite, only to find part of it was tossed out by the cemetery. Alyssa Young was just 13 years old when she died in 2018. “She was just...
theadvocate.com
Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location
The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
Acadiana High School shelter-in-place lifted
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Students and staff at Acadiana High School are back to normal after being told to shelter in place this morning. According to police, a note was found containing a threat. “Visitors will not be allowed to enter or leave campus,” the message read. “We will provide an update as soon as […]
