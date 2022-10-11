MOSES LAKE - CB Tech's Dave Ruffin continues to draw praise for actions that led to the arrest of a gunman on school grounds two weeks ago. As Moses Lake's former police chief, Ruffin is no stranger to diffusing dangerous or potentially dangerous situations. This time, the only difference is that Ruffin did it in the capacity of a school teacher as the institution's criminal justice instructor. For his valor, Ruffin was presented with numerous accolades this week.

