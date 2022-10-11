Read full article on original website
Chelan-Douglas Port Authority Examine Security Measures Due to Safety Concerns
The Chelan-Douglas Port Authority is looking into increasing security at the Confluence Technology Center after a string of incidents on Old Station Road prompt safety concerns. Building Manager Tricia Degnan recalled an incident where a man entered the Confluence Technology Center (CTC) last Thursday. Wenatchee Police along with a SWAT...
Grant County woman ejected in rollover accident west of George
GEORGE, Wash. — A woman from Quincy lost control of her car while driving in a remote part of Grant County on Wednesday night and died at the scene from her injuries. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. She was heading eastbound on...
ifiberone.com
Some candidates express concerns after Grant County Auditor’s Office delays ballot mail-out dates
EPHRATA - A number of candidates expressed concerns now that the Grant County Auditor’s Office is mailing out general election ballots one week later than what was originally stated on their website. According to the original schedule posted by the Grant County Auditor’s Office known as the ‘2022 Election...
kpq.com
Smell on Sunset Highway Caused by Sewer Malfunction
The Douglas County Sewer District is warning passerby of an odor issue on Sunset Highway on East Wenatchee Wednesday. A mechanical failure occurred sometime during the night of Oct. 11, Tuesday. The failure interrupted the treatment process and is responsible for the odor near the Douglas County Sewer District wastewater...
ifiberone.com
Teacher who intervened when man allegedly drew firearm in school parking lot honored by Moses Lake School District
MOSES LAKE - CB Tech's Dave Ruffin continues to draw praise for actions that led to the arrest of a gunman on school grounds two weeks ago. As Moses Lake's former police chief, Ruffin is no stranger to diffusing dangerous or potentially dangerous situations. This time, the only difference is that Ruffin did it in the capacity of a school teacher as the institution's criminal justice instructor. For his valor, Ruffin was presented with numerous accolades this week.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: One suspect in burglary in Larson Housing area in custody
UPDATE — Deputies say two suspects armed with knives broke into a residence Thursday morning in the Larson Housing community near Moses Lake. A woman in the residence on Adair Street was awakened by the two suspects. The woman was ordered to go into the kitchen, according to the sheriff’s office.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake elementary school burglarized
MOSES LAKE -- An elementary school in Moses Lake is missing some items after it was burglarized over the weekend. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Larson Heights Elementary school staff reported the crime to police at about 8:14 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance video showed throughout the weekend that multiple subjects had entered and exited a storage shed. Forcible entry was also made into a the school through a utility room.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man identified as pedestrian struck by car Oct. 7 in Richland
RICHLAND — A Moses Lake man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a car on Oct. 7 in Richland after running onto the interstate. Guillermo Neponuceno Sanchez, 28, reported ran onto Interstate 182 and was struck by a 2021 Honda Civic just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the state patrol, which released the pedestrian’s name on Thursday.
kpq.com
Driver Ejected from Semi Truck Rollover on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee
A semi cement truck rolled into a ditch on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee Thursday evening. At 3:28 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire and Washington State Patrol were called out to a rollover crash on Badger Mountain Road between MP 3-5. The driver was ejected from the truck, but was...
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
ncwlife.com
Account set up to assist family of man killed outside Orondo
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of the Wenatchee man who died tragically Wednesday when his vehicle hit a large piece of concrete on Highway 97 near Orondo. According to the page, 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was the financial provider for his wife and four children....
basinbusinessjournal.com
B's Rubs: Othello teacher has spices for all occasions
OTHELLO, WASH. — When you step into the large garage space occupied by B’s Rubs at the Port of Othello’s business incubator, the first thing that hits you is the scent. It’s a deep, rich aroma of a spice melange, akin to something you’d smell in a South Asian grocery store, an Ethiopian restaurant or a Middle Eastern souq, heavy with cumin and other vaguely identifiable spices — rosemary, thyme, garlic — and it’s almost intoxicating.
ifiberone.com
Convicted felon arrested after fentanyl pills, firearms seized from Othello-area residence
OTHELLO — A convicted felon is in jail after a search warrant served at a property near Othello led to fentanyl pills and firearms. Adams County deputies late Monday night served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Wagon Road. Deputies reportedly seized about 2,000...
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg man airlifted after being severely burned in fire that destroyed his home
ELLENSBURG - A local man is recovering from bad burns he sustained in a fire at his home about 10 miles north of Ellensburg early Sunday. At around 7 a.m., Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say a suspected generator fire started in the machinery shop at the home on Elk Heights Rd and eventually spread to the house.
ifiberone.com
Man charged in Sept. 25 robbery, shooting near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 31-year-old man has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a 41-year-old man near Moses Lake in September. Ismael Cristian Bravo was charged Friday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
ROCK ISLAND, WA - A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over...
ifiberone.com
Second suspect arrested in connection to Aug. 12 murder in Wenatchee
WALLA WALLA — A second suspect in the Aug. 12 murder of an 18-year-old man in Wenatchee was arrested Tuesday evening in Walla Walla. Javier Valdez, 27, was arrested on North Ninth Avenue by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, the Columbia River Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshals.
ifiberone.com
DNA match leads to conviction of man who committed armed burglary near Grand Coulee nearly one year ago
GRAND COULEE - A man who burglarized a residence in Grand Coulee in November 2021 has been convicted of 17 counts of crime after DNA evidence linked him to the offenses. According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office press release on Thursday, Erik Skau was found guilty of various crimes ranging from malicious mischief to first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee council could vote tonight on nuisance RV ordinances
WENATCHEE — Tonight's Wenatchee City Council meeting could see a citywide ban on all recreational vehicle parking on city streets, plus towing enforcement, put in effect by next week. The council will consider two ordinances to address the proliferation of RVs, often used as housing by those without permanent...
