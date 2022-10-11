PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for supplying heroin leading to an overdose in Plano. Jose Antonio Carreto, 31, was convicted by a jury on June 1, 2021, of conspiracy and distribution of heroin resulting in seriously bodily injury, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury aiding and abetting.Carreto has been sentenced to serve 360 months, or 30 years, in federal prison.On Sept. 25, 2019, law enforcement responded to an overdose on a...

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO