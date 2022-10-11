ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Local Detention Officer Confesses to Smuggling Contraband

A detention officer at the Collin County Jail was arrested on Monday after he admitted to assisting an inmate in obtaining contraband, including a cell phone. A phone and charger were found in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County Jail on October 10. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, 21, who has been employed since 2019, reportedly confessed to the Sheriff’s Office that he gave the illegal items to the inmate.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Families face man charged in killings of 22 elderly Texans

DALLAS — (AP) — A week after the second conviction of a man charged in the deaths of 22 elderly women, family members of those he is accused of killing gathered at a Dallas courthouse Friday to face him. In Ellen French House's victim impact statement, she told...
DALLAS, TX
Man gets 7 years for Dallas carjacking related to fake explosives plot

DALLAS - A man who was allegedly planning to do something nefarious with fake explosives was sentenced Thursday in federal court. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Aaron Oehlschlager pleaded guilty in June to carjacking and the possession of a forged seal of an agency of the United States.
DALLAS, TX
Trackdown: Help find DeSoto storage unit burglars

DESOTO, Texas - There's been a rash of break-in burglaries at storage facilities across North Texas. Earlier this week, DeSoto police had break-ins at hundreds of units. "On October 10th, at about 2 a.m., five unknown suspects came in and burglarized approximately 276 units," DeSoto PD Det. Eric Montemayor said.
DESOTO, TX
Denton officer arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct

DENTON, Texas - Denton police said one of their officers was arrested earlier this week for allegedly behaving badly in public. 39-year-old Brandon Lee Chapman was arrested on Oct. 9. The Wise County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a reported prowler on Smokehouse Court in Newark. According...
DENTON, TX
Collin County Detention Officer Filed

Authorities arrested a Collin County jailer after deputies discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell. Reportedly, 21-year-old Detention Officer Tyler Moody confessed to investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate. Charges against him are a third-degree felony. See the video of the arrest here.
Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life

Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
DALLAS, TX
Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation

ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
ALLEN, TX
Dallas man sentenced to 30 years in prison for supplying heroin in 2019 overdose

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for supplying heroin leading to an overdose in Plano. Jose Antonio Carreto, 31, was convicted by a jury on June 1, 2021, of conspiracy and distribution of heroin resulting in seriously bodily injury, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury aiding and abetting.Carreto has been sentenced to serve 360 months, or 30 years, in federal prison.On Sept. 25, 2019, law enforcement responded to an overdose on a...
PLANO, TX
North Texas man charged with murder in stabbing death of father-in-law

BEDFORD, Texas - A North Richland Hills man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of his father-in-law. Bedford Police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Chaffin in connection with Oct. 11 stabbing of 41-year-old Jason Enos. Investigators say Chaffin and Enos were arguing about a family issue outside...
BEDFORD, TX
Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County

MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
MIDLAND, TX
MPD officer placed on leave following arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault.  The […]
MIDLAND, TX
Domestic dispute in Bells lands one man in jail

BELLS, Texas (KXII) -One man in custody after a domestic dispute. Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56. Jason Russel Mayes being the passenger who assaulted the female driver. The driver sustained injuries to her face and eye. Mayes resides in...
BELLS, TX

