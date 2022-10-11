Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
Local Detention Officer Confesses to Smuggling Contraband
A detention officer at the Collin County Jail was arrested on Monday after he admitted to assisting an inmate in obtaining contraband, including a cell phone. A phone and charger were found in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County Jail on October 10. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, 21, who has been employed since 2019, reportedly confessed to the Sheriff’s Office that he gave the illegal items to the inmate.
Families face man charged in killings of 22 elderly Texans
DALLAS — (AP) — A week after the second conviction of a man charged in the deaths of 22 elderly women, family members of those he is accused of killing gathered at a Dallas courthouse Friday to face him. In Ellen French House's victim impact statement, she told...
fox4news.com
Man gets 7 years for Dallas carjacking related to fake explosives plot
DALLAS - A man who was allegedly planning to do something nefarious with fake explosives was sentenced Thursday in federal court. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Aaron Oehlschlager pleaded guilty in June to carjacking and the possession of a forged seal of an agency of the United States.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find DeSoto storage unit burglars
DESOTO, Texas - There's been a rash of break-in burglaries at storage facilities across North Texas. Earlier this week, DeSoto police had break-ins at hundreds of units. "On October 10th, at about 2 a.m., five unknown suspects came in and burglarized approximately 276 units," DeSoto PD Det. Eric Montemayor said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Denton officer arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
DENTON, Texas - Denton police said one of their officers was arrested earlier this week for allegedly behaving badly in public. 39-year-old Brandon Lee Chapman was arrested on Oct. 9. The Wise County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a reported prowler on Smokehouse Court in Newark. According...
fox4news.com
Families of Billy Chemirmir's victims give impact statements to convicted killer
DALLAS - Family members of the victims of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir gave victim impact statements Friday and tried to make him understand the pain he caused. Chemirmir is accused of killing 22 people in Dallas and Collin counties from 2016 to 2018. The majority of Chemirmir’s alleged murders...
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Detention Officer Filed
Authorities arrested a Collin County jailer after deputies discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell. Reportedly, 21-year-old Detention Officer Tyler Moody confessed to investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate. Charges against him are a third-degree felony. See the video of the arrest here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life
Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation
ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
Dallas man sentenced to 30 years in prison for supplying heroin in 2019 overdose
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for supplying heroin leading to an overdose in Plano. Jose Antonio Carreto, 31, was convicted by a jury on June 1, 2021, of conspiracy and distribution of heroin resulting in seriously bodily injury, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury aiding and abetting.Carreto has been sentenced to serve 360 months, or 30 years, in federal prison.On Sept. 25, 2019, law enforcement responded to an overdose on a...
fox4news.com
North Texas man charged with murder in stabbing death of father-in-law
BEDFORD, Texas - A North Richland Hills man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of his father-in-law. Bedford Police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Chaffin in connection with Oct. 11 stabbing of 41-year-old Jason Enos. Investigators say Chaffin and Enos were arguing about a family issue outside...
Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County
MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
SPCA of Texas gets custody of 34 cats recovered from North Texas property
GREENVILLE, Texas - The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 34 cats recovered from a property in Hunt County last week. The decision was made during a civil custody hearing Thursday. A judge also awarded the SPCA $8,539.50 in restitution. This case started to be investigated on October 3,...
fox4news.com
Dallas police officer killed: 31-year-old woman charged with intoxication manslaughter
DALLAS - Dallas police have charged Mayra Rebollar with intoxication manslaughter in connection to the fatal crash on Tuesday night that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar was traveling in the wrong direction on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard in south Dallas when she crashed into Arellano's...
MPD officer placed on leave following arrest
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault. The […]
KXII.com
Domestic dispute in Bells lands one man in jail
BELLS, Texas (KXII) -One man in custody after a domestic dispute. Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56. Jason Russel Mayes being the passenger who assaulted the female driver. The driver sustained injuries to her face and eye. Mayes resides in...
Motorcyclist killed in Watauga crash has now been identified
A Watauga motorcycle crash victim who died Wednesday has now been identified. The crash was on northbound Denton Highway near North Tarrant Parkway where a motorcycle and an SUV had collided.
fox4news.com
Search for hit-and-run drivers who hit elderly man pushing wheelchair in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police are looking for two drivers who took off after hitting an elderly man who was pushing a wheelchair across the street on Wednesday. The vehicles were traveling east on Lake Park Road, not far from I-35E, when both cars hit 73-year-old M.T. Daniels. Both vehicles...
fox4news.com
Son of North Texas filmmaker considered person of interest in the murder of his parents
JOSHUA, Texas - The son of a North Texas filmmaker has been arrested and is considered a person of interest in the murder of both of his parents. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says actor and writer Mike Scarlett, 66, and his wife Kay Scarlett, were shot and killed in their Joshua home on Oct. 5.
Wrong-Way Driver Went 14 Miles On Texas Highway Before Getting Caught
Troopers caught her on wrong-way alert system.
Comments / 2