Coroner Rules British Teen Molly Russell Died by Suicide After Suffering from 'Effects of Online Content'

Molly Russell died by suicide at the age of 14 in November 2017 A coroner ruled Friday on the cause of death of a British teenager, Molly Russell, citing social media platforms as contributions to her death. Russell died by suicide in November 2017 at the age of 14.  "Molly Rose Russell died from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content," coroner Andrew Walker of the Northern District of Greater London said at the conclusion of an inquest into the late teenager's death, the...
Fabrice Muamba: Snapchat CPR lessons will save lives

A new Snapchat feature aimed at teaching cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) will save lives, according to former footballer Fabrice Muamba. Snapchat users can find the feature within the Lenses section of their app. The camera filter, created with the Red Cross charity, will guide users through performing chest compressions and quiz...
