ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Mobile: Zombies Shi No Numa Secret Boss Fight Guide

The latest season has arrived to Call of Duty Mobile, and as the title suggests, Season 9: Zombies Are Back is an update focused on the undead. The Halloween-themed update also brings the return of the classic Shi No Numa Zombies map, which features a hidden boss fight. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the option to complete the Easter egg steps and defeat the boss.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Review - Same As It Ever Was

There are few moments of calm in Overwatch 2. The action is closer, louder, and faster, and the voice lines are quippier and happen more often. However, in that brief period between selecting your hero and the barriers opening, unleashing you and your teammates out onto the battlefield, there is a brief window of peace--a split-second for meditation.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battlefield#Three Flags#Arica#Booting#Video Game#The Liquidators Event#Disca
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Players Discover Aim Assist Disabled In PC Cross-Play Matches

Overwatch 2's launch has been successful but shaky, marked by strange bugs and early server woes. Now, a number of console players have noticed a small but significant change in cross-play matches between PC and console gamers--it turns out that PC lobbies remove the game's aim assist, making it difficult for controller players to keep up.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison

The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Is Finally Ditching Destination Materials In Season 19

For the last five years, destination materials have played a large part in Destiny 2's economy, but expect a big change to these resources once Season 19 of the game begins. Bungie has confirmed that several materials will no longer be obtainable once the new season begins in December, as part of a move to simplify Destiny 2 and make the game more approachable to new players.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions Official Patch Notes

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is right around the corner, set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The announcement was made earlier this week via a cinematic trailer that confirmed Ash will be joining the mobile squad in Season 3. But Ash isn't the only new addition to the game--today, Respawn posted the Season 3 patch notes, giving players a much clearer picture of what kind of changes they can expect to see when Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions goes live next week.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Almost Every Destiny 2 Weapon Subtype Is Getting A Small Overhaul In A Mid-Season Update

Big changes are coming to Destiny 2 in Season 19, as developer Bungie outlined details this week on how destination materials will be scrapped in favor of a more simplified economy before next year's Lightfall expansion launches. On a more granular level, you can also expect plenty of fine-tuning in the weapons department, as just about every type of gun in the game has gone under the microscope to get an overhaul as part of a mid-season update arriving next week.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Good News For Modern Warfare 2 Players On Console | GameSpot News

Activision has clarified the SMS requirement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, confirming that a phone number is required for PC players but not on console. This confirmation comes not long after another Activision Blizzard game, Overwatch 2, made headlines for its own controversial SMS policy. In a blog...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Warhammer 40k Darktide Closed Beta Is This Weekend And You Can Still Sign Up

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide opened a beta today, which will run through the weekend and end on October 16. The three-day beta is technically closed, however anyone can sign up via Steam for a chance to get access. Developer Fatshark will let in more players over the weekend, so it's worth signing up if you are interested. Relevant streamers have also been given access to the beta and may give away keys as part of their livestreams.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale

The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile - Stage Break Event Guide

Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is just a few days away, but there are a still some in-game events you can take advantage of before the Aftershow battle pass expires and is replaced by the Champions battle pass on October 18. One of them is Stage Break, an event that has been advertised throughout the entirety of Season 2. Similar to the Crypto-themed System Anomaly event from earlier in the season, this event challenges players to complete daily quests to unlock prizes…and secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Elden Ring Board Game Kickstarter Campaign Will Launch In November

An Elden Ring board game from Steamforged Games will launch on Kickstarter on November 22. The project was revealed in September with nothing but the title--the austere Elden Ring: The Board Game--and a single miniature: a detailed render of Margit The Fell Omen, the video game's initial boss for most players. To date, the campaign has garnered nearly 20,000 followers (meaning Kickstarter users who will be notified upon the campaign's launch).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Two Unreleased NES Titles Are Up For Auction On eBay

Two never-before-released or digitized NES games are currently up for auction on eBay. The first is Battlegrounds of Napoleon, a strategy game which was ready to ship to Nintendo, but never saw the light of day. According to the listing, the game includes the actual files that would have been sent to Nintendo for printing, meaning that digital versions can likely be created.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Go Elite Raids Will Offer An Extra Challenge… If You Can Get To Them

Pokemon Go players will soon have a new challenge to pursue (literally), as Niantic has announced Elite Raids, a brand-new type of raid that can only be challenged in-person. Elite Raids are special raids that will randomly be inserted into existing gyms within Pokemon Go. Once they appear in a gym, the special Elite Raid egg will take 24 hours to hatch, meaning players in the area will have a full day to organize if they wish to challenge the raid. Once the 24 hours are up and the egg has hatched, the Pokemon inside will only be available to challenge for 30 minutes.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy