Call Of Duty Mobile: Zombies Shi No Numa Secret Boss Fight Guide
The latest season has arrived to Call of Duty Mobile, and as the title suggests, Season 9: Zombies Are Back is an update focused on the undead. The Halloween-themed update also brings the return of the classic Shi No Numa Zombies map, which features a hidden boss fight. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the option to complete the Easter egg steps and defeat the boss.
Steam Deck Update Adds Longer Boot Animation Support, Fans Already Creating Classic Intros
Valve's latest update for the Steam Deck has introduced a number of bug fixes for the handheld PC gaming system, as well as an option to increase the length of a boot-up animation. If you don't mind waiting, you'll be able to sit through 10-30 seconds of an opening sequence on the Steam Deck.
Overwatch 2 Review - Same As It Ever Was
There are few moments of calm in Overwatch 2. The action is closer, louder, and faster, and the voice lines are quippier and happen more often. However, in that brief period between selecting your hero and the barriers opening, unleashing you and your teammates out onto the battlefield, there is a brief window of peace--a split-second for meditation.
Gotham Knights Is Getting A Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode A Month After Launch
Gotham Knights, the upcoming brawler set in the Batman universe, will get a proper four-player co-op mode in late November, a little over a month after the game's October 21 release. Called Heroic Assault, the mode will be added to Gotham Knights as a free update on November 29 and...
Overwatch 2 Players Discover Aim Assist Disabled In PC Cross-Play Matches
Overwatch 2's launch has been successful but shaky, marked by strange bugs and early server woes. Now, a number of console players have noticed a small but significant change in cross-play matches between PC and console gamers--it turns out that PC lobbies remove the game's aim assist, making it difficult for controller players to keep up.
Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison
The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
Destiny 2 Is Finally Ditching Destination Materials In Season 19
For the last five years, destination materials have played a large part in Destiny 2's economy, but expect a big change to these resources once Season 19 of the game begins. Bungie has confirmed that several materials will no longer be obtainable once the new season begins in December, as part of a move to simplify Destiny 2 and make the game more approachable to new players.
Gotham Knights Will Not Offer Performance Mode On Console, Runs Only At 30 FPS
After announcing a four-player co-op mode will be coming to Gotham Knights next month, Warner Bros. Montreal has shared another piece of less exciting news: The game will run at 30 frames per second on console with no performance mode option. The announcement was made via the official Gotham Knights...
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions Official Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is right around the corner, set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The announcement was made earlier this week via a cinematic trailer that confirmed Ash will be joining the mobile squad in Season 3. But Ash isn't the only new addition to the game--today, Respawn posted the Season 3 patch notes, giving players a much clearer picture of what kind of changes they can expect to see when Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions goes live next week.
You Might Think This Overwatch 2 Hero Is OP, But Blizzard Isn't Rushing To Nerf Her
Overwatch 2 has been out for over a week now, and it's experienced some high highs and some very low lows. In a new blog post, the Overwatch 2 team detailed some upcoming changes to the game, its thoughts on character balance, and some much-needed bug fixes. In the first...
Almost Every Destiny 2 Weapon Subtype Is Getting A Small Overhaul In A Mid-Season Update
Big changes are coming to Destiny 2 in Season 19, as developer Bungie outlined details this week on how destination materials will be scrapped in favor of a more simplified economy before next year's Lightfall expansion launches. On a more granular level, you can also expect plenty of fine-tuning in the weapons department, as just about every type of gun in the game has gone under the microscope to get an overhaul as part of a mid-season update arriving next week.
11 Minutes Of Psyker Class | Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Beta
The Warhammer 40,000 Darktide closed beta is showing off new classes including Psyker, Ogryn, and Sharpshooter. In this gameplay clip we're showcasing an early run with the Psyker Class who are magic-users specializing in crowd control.
Good News For Modern Warfare 2 Players On Console | GameSpot News
Activision has clarified the SMS requirement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, confirming that a phone number is required for PC players but not on console. This confirmation comes not long after another Activision Blizzard game, Overwatch 2, made headlines for its own controversial SMS policy. In a blog...
Warhammer 40k Darktide Closed Beta Is This Weekend And You Can Still Sign Up
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide opened a beta today, which will run through the weekend and end on October 16. The three-day beta is technically closed, however anyone can sign up via Steam for a chance to get access. Developer Fatshark will let in more players over the weekend, so it's worth signing up if you are interested. Relevant streamers have also been given access to the beta and may give away keys as part of their livestreams.
Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale
The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
Apex Legends Mobile - Stage Break Event Guide
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is just a few days away, but there are a still some in-game events you can take advantage of before the Aftershow battle pass expires and is replaced by the Champions battle pass on October 18. One of them is Stage Break, an event that has been advertised throughout the entirety of Season 2. Similar to the Crypto-themed System Anomaly event from earlier in the season, this event challenges players to complete daily quests to unlock prizes…and secrets.
Elden Ring Board Game Kickstarter Campaign Will Launch In November
An Elden Ring board game from Steamforged Games will launch on Kickstarter on November 22. The project was revealed in September with nothing but the title--the austere Elden Ring: The Board Game--and a single miniature: a detailed render of Margit The Fell Omen, the video game's initial boss for most players. To date, the campaign has garnered nearly 20,000 followers (meaning Kickstarter users who will be notified upon the campaign's launch).
Sky: Children Of The Light Is Collaborating With Frozen 2 Singer For Its Next Season
Sky: Children of the Light's development team has announced that its new season will be a collaboration with Norwegian musician Aurora, fittingly titled the Season of Aurora. The new season is set to arrive on October 17, bringing with it a new story told through song, four new Spirits, and plenty of new cosmetic items.
Two Unreleased NES Titles Are Up For Auction On eBay
Two never-before-released or digitized NES games are currently up for auction on eBay. The first is Battlegrounds of Napoleon, a strategy game which was ready to ship to Nintendo, but never saw the light of day. According to the listing, the game includes the actual files that would have been sent to Nintendo for printing, meaning that digital versions can likely be created.
Pokemon Go Elite Raids Will Offer An Extra Challenge… If You Can Get To Them
Pokemon Go players will soon have a new challenge to pursue (literally), as Niantic has announced Elite Raids, a brand-new type of raid that can only be challenged in-person. Elite Raids are special raids that will randomly be inserted into existing gyms within Pokemon Go. Once they appear in a gym, the special Elite Raid egg will take 24 hours to hatch, meaning players in the area will have a full day to organize if they wish to challenge the raid. Once the 24 hours are up and the egg has hatched, the Pokemon inside will only be available to challenge for 30 minutes.
