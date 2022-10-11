Imagine: One morning you wake up and find that your home was almost sold at a Sheriff Sale, without your knowledge, without notice, because someone “said” you didn’t pay your taxes. You also saw a mob show up at the courthouse to demand that properties be sold without the normal legal due process. And then later you find out that someone tried to replace the Sheriff overnight, to facilitate this bogus effort.

YORK, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO