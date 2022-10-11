ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Charges Pending After Crash, Stolen Truck Near Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WHBL) – A Waldo man is in the county jail after a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says 39 year old Brock Bodwin was driving on County P when his vehicle hit a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle to check for damage, and Bodwin jumped in the man’s truck and took off.
Overnight traffic stop leads to high-speed chase in Dodge County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase on US Highway 151 near Beaver Dam, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding southbound on US Highway 151.
10-13-22 fdl county burglary suspects arrested

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the burglary of a Fond du Lac County business. An employee reported the break-in at Sabel Mechanical on Highway H early Monday morning. The employee says he observed a suspicious vehicle and two masked individuals outside the business. The vehicle left at a high rate of speed. The eyewitness followed the vehicle and provided information to law enforcement. An hour later a deputy stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and three individuals were taken into custody. The suspects were transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Burglary and are awaiting an initial appearance. Deputies and detectives found some of the stolen items hidden in a tall grassy area off the roadway and are still searching for tools stolen from the business. Residents in the southeast portion of the county are being asked to keep an eye out for power tools that may have been concealed on their property. Likely townships would include Empire, Forest, Eden, Osceola, Ashford, and Auburn. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.
Dodge County pursuit; driver arrested, suspected of OWI

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrested a Shawano County man after a pursuit early Tuesday morning, Oct. 11. A deputy spotted the man's car for speeding on southbound U.S. Highway 151 around 12:45 a.m., the sheriff's office said. After initially stopping, though, the driver sped off – fleeing south past Beaver Dam.
Columbus Man Found Guilty Of Robbing Neosho Bank

(Neosho) A Columbus man was found guilty Wednesday of robbing a bank. Alan Schade entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Robbery of a Financial Institution and a misdemeanor charge of Theft. Schade entered the Horicon Bank in Neosho in January and handed the teller a note...
4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
4 arrested in armed robbery in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Four males were arrested after an armed robbery and subsequent police search on Wednesday evening, according to Dan Baumann, city of Waukesha captain of police. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery in progress in the 400 block of West Sunset Drive. The victim reported two suspects had jumped out of their car, brandishing a firearm and demanding personal items as well as his car. These suspects were not able to take the victims vehicle and subsequently fled in the car they arrived in, Baumann said.
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
Man arrested in fatal reckless driving crash

MILWAUKEE – A 22-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly running a red light and causing a fatal crash on Wednesday morning in Milwaukee. The incident happened just after 9:01 a.m. near 10th and Wells, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. Police say a 40-year-old man was driving through...
Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a crashed car off of I-94 near Marshall, early Thursday. Wisconsin State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it. According to...
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
