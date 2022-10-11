Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the burglary of a Fond du Lac County business. An employee reported the break-in at Sabel Mechanical on Highway H early Monday morning. The employee says he observed a suspicious vehicle and two masked individuals outside the business. The vehicle left at a high rate of speed. The eyewitness followed the vehicle and provided information to law enforcement. An hour later a deputy stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and three individuals were taken into custody. The suspects were transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Burglary and are awaiting an initial appearance. Deputies and detectives found some of the stolen items hidden in a tall grassy area off the roadway and are still searching for tools stolen from the business. Residents in the southeast portion of the county are being asked to keep an eye out for power tools that may have been concealed on their property. Likely townships would include Empire, Forest, Eden, Osceola, Ashford, and Auburn. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO