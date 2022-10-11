Read full article on original website
LEAH E
4d ago
Put whoever did this away for years! No excuse to ever harm a helpless animal! So glad Bruno is in a forever home!♥️
Reply(1)
6
debra mcgarry
4d ago
Thank you for saving this beautiful furbaby's life and finding him a furever home!🙏
Reply
11
Susan Divirgilio
4d ago
Bulldogs don't have that much fur in the first place. They need more than their fur to keep them warm during cold weather
Reply
3
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
These tiny vulnerable puppies were heartlessly dumped on the side of a road in the rain and cold
More and more pets get abandoned as their owners struggle to make ends meet. Shelters are overwhelmed, and they fear that the already critical situation is just the tip of the iceberg. These tiny puppies found dumped on the side of a road in the rain and cold are the latest victims of the cost of living crisis. Luckily, they were rescued and taken under the RSPCA’s care.
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
pethelpful.com
Video of Puppy Rescued From One of the 'Worst Puppy Mills' in Missouri Is a Huge Wake-Up Call
TikTok user @greatplainsspca, a no-kill animal shelter out of Kansas City, Missouri, recently shared a clip that has us heartbroken. The shelter was, luckily, able to step in and help five dogs that were saved from one of the worst puppy mills in Missouri. But the video also serves as a wake-up call.
South Carolina Woman Issues Warning After Bears Completely Wipe Out Her Chickens
A woman from Pumpkintown, South Carolina is now pleading for people to not feed bears in the area. Multiple bears recently ate her chickens and destroyed much of her backyard. “If you have chickens and do not have electric fence, beware,” Amy McIntosh Allen posted in a community Facebook page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years
A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
Pekingese left on side of the road in his bed
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Pekingese named Max. Max has a sad story. He was found on the side of the road sitting in his dog bed!
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s heartbreak as massive 60kg dog spends years at the shelter
Weighing as much as a human adult, this pup got a lot of attention from people but few potential adopters. People were simply terrified by the sheer size of this beast. Luckily, he was now offered a loving home with seven acres to play to fit his gigantic playful personality.
HometownLife.com
'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat
Fenrir, a two-year-old Savannah cat from Michigan, has been named the Guinness World Records tallest living domestic cat. His brothers previously held titles of their own, including Altair Cygnus Powers and the late Arcturus Aldebaran Powers. Fenrir's owner said he wants to use the title to help stray and shelter...
ohmymag.co.uk
Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park
A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
Pregnant Doe Is Hit By A Truck, Gives Birth On Impact, & Both Fawns Miraculously Survive
Nature is sometimes a weird balancing act between the tragic and the miraculous. Take a place like Yellowstone National Park, for instance. Just bursting with life and natural beauty, the place is a miracle in itself. An incredible reflection of God’s creation. But then on the other hand… life in Yellowstone is brutal.
msn.com
Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat
This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
Great Dane rescued after spending more than a month stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – More than a month after efforts began, a dog has been rescued from a small island in Clare County. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control and a slew of local volunteers have been working to save a Great Dane named Zaria from an island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake.
Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District
A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign
Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
Great White Shark That Killed Mom in Waist-High Water Appeared Through Wave
South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute says there has been more shark activity than usual this year, although the attack was deemed "very unusual."
Internet backs man after finding out girlfriend fed her dog the dinner he made for her
In a now viral post, online commenters were furious that this woman fed her dog her boyfriend's food and instead back the boyfriend after telling her to leave once he found out what she was up to.
Woman spends days in hospital after dog accidentally pooped on her face while she was asleep
A woman and her beloved dog became a lot closer in the most unexpected way. Amanda Gommo, 51, was taking an afternoon nap when her chihuahua, Belle became ill and had diarrhoea. The mum-of-three was asleep with her mouth open top and tailing with Belle who accidentally did a poo...
Comments / 12