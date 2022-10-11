ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

CHP: Northbound I-5 in Stockton closed due to person on freeway

STOCKTON, Calif. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Stockton are closed because of a pedestrian on the freeway, officials said. The California Highway Patrol said northbound I-5 at Downing Avenue is closed while officers try to negotiate with the person to get them off the freeway. The time...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly crash on I-5 in Natomas; traffic backing up to downtown

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash on Interstate 5 in Natomas early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near the westbound Interstate 80 connector ramp. It appears a vehicle struck the guard rail. Authorities at the scene confirm that one person has died. Lanes along northbound I-5 in the immediate area were blocked but are back open. Traffic is still backing up through Downtown Sacramento and drivers should try and find alternate routes. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involving Dump Truck in Sacramento

Folsom Boulevard Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Serious Injuries. A dump truck was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on October 10, resulting in serious injuries. The accident involved four vehicles and occurred on Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road around 3:40 p.m. During the collision, the dump truck experienced a rollover and landed on top of one of the vehicles crushing it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Single vehicle crash on I-5 leaves one dead, another in trauma center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a fatal collision on northbound I-5 near I-80. A single vehicle collided with a pole, killing the driver, a male in his late 20’s and causing the passenger a female in her early 20’s, to be transported to a nearby trauma center, according to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Crash at Gold River Involving Two Teslas

Injury Accident on U.S. 50 Near Sunrise Boulevard Involves Hit-and-Run A hit-and-run crash occurred in Gold River, northeast of Rancho Cordova, on October 6 that left people injured. The collision occurred around 12:45 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 just east of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp. The police report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the accident involved two Teslas and a Toyota Corolla.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Vision Zero#Traffic Collisions#Sacramento City Council#Transportation Planning#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#Swedish
KCRA.com

1 killed, 1 hospitalized following single vehicle crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another was taken to a nearby hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Sacramento on Friday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 14) The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near Interstate 80 in the Natomas...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Driver killed, passenger hospitalized after crash on northbound I-5 near Natomas

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A deadly crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near Natomas Friday morning. It was a single-car accident. According to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol, a man in his late twenties driving the car died at the scene. A woman in her early twenties who was a passenger was taken to a local hospital according to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC10

Body found in Yolo County marina, recovery underway

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Fire Department is making recovery efforts after a body was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at a marina off South River Road in Clarksburg. The identity of the...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Woodland Hit-and-Run

State Route 113 Hit-and-Run Involves Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred in Woodland on October 7. The accident happened around 6:06 a.m. on northbound State Route 113 just north of the I-5 connector. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a Volkswagen Jetta and Dodge Pickup were found at the right-hand side of the road that had been struck by a fleeing vehicle. No details were provided about injuries in the crash. The incident is being investigated by the CHP and Woodland police to determine what happened and to locate the hit-and-run driver.
WOODLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Involved in Double Rollover Accident Near Yuba City

State Route 30 Accident Involving Big Rig Closes Down Roadway. A major injury occurred in a big rig accident involving two vehicles in Meridian, west of Yuba City, on October 10. The collision happened along State Route 30 just west of Tarke Road around 7:23 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the entire roadway was blocked by the collision, and two vehicles had flipped over.
YUBA CITY, CA
ABC10

Folsom City Council reverses limitations on garage sales

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom City Council repealed and deleted a section of their municipal code Tuesday night that limited the frequency of garage sales in the city. In the original municipal code enacted in 1997, the council limited garage sales to no more than three consecutive days and a maximum of two sales per year on the same premises.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs

FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy