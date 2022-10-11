Read full article on original website
Having trouble finding parking at Sacramento International Airport? You're not alone
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Travelers are starting to get concerned about parking at Sacramento International Airport (SMF) with comments on social media discussing the struggle of finding a place to park in the five major lots. A map from the airport’s web page Friday morning showed Lots 1-4 as full;...
KCRA.com
CHP: Northbound I-5 in Stockton closed due to person on freeway
STOCKTON, Calif. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Stockton are closed because of a pedestrian on the freeway, officials said. The California Highway Patrol said northbound I-5 at Downing Avenue is closed while officers try to negotiate with the person to get them off the freeway. The time...
Deadly crash on I-5 in Natomas; traffic backing up to downtown
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash on Interstate 5 in Natomas early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near the westbound Interstate 80 connector ramp. It appears a vehicle struck the guard rail. Authorities at the scene confirm that one person has died. Lanes along northbound I-5 in the immediate area were blocked but are back open. Traffic is still backing up through Downtown Sacramento and drivers should try and find alternate routes.
South Lake Tahoe traffic woes: Balancing the needs of locals and tourists
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe is California’s not-so-hidden gem. Typically, the high traffic season falls between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as well as winter. Sometimes it can cause hours of delays for visitors and impact local streets. Jason Rolfe grew up in the South Lake...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involving Dump Truck in Sacramento
Folsom Boulevard Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Serious Injuries. A dump truck was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on October 10, resulting in serious injuries. The accident involved four vehicles and occurred on Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road around 3:40 p.m. During the collision, the dump truck experienced a rollover and landed on top of one of the vehicles crushing it.
Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
Single vehicle crash on I-5 leaves one dead, another in trauma center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a fatal collision on northbound I-5 near I-80. A single vehicle collided with a pole, killing the driver, a male in his late 20’s and causing the passenger a female in her early 20’s, to be transported to a nearby trauma center, according to […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Crash at Gold River Involving Two Teslas
Injury Accident on U.S. 50 Near Sunrise Boulevard Involves Hit-and-Run A hit-and-run crash occurred in Gold River, northeast of Rancho Cordova, on October 6 that left people injured. The collision occurred around 12:45 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 just east of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp. The police report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the accident involved two Teslas and a Toyota Corolla.
Mowing equipment caused 73 acre fire near Sacramento airport, firefighters say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Friday afternoon fire burned 73 acres, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The 2-alarm fire was reported around 4 p.m. on Del Paso Rd. and Powerline Rd. No structures were damaged or people injured. According to Sacramento Fire Department, the cause of the fire was...
KCRA.com
1 killed, 1 hospitalized following single vehicle crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and another was taken to a nearby hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Sacramento on Friday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 14) The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near Interstate 80 in the Natomas...
Driver killed, passenger hospitalized after crash on northbound I-5 near Natomas
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A deadly crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near Natomas Friday morning. It was a single-car accident. According to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol, a man in his late twenties driving the car died at the scene. A woman in her early twenties who was a passenger was taken to a local hospital according to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol.
More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
'There are worse things out here' | Some North Stockton homeless not afraid of potential serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden toured homeless encampments Thursday as a potential serial killer is still on the run. McFadden may be new to Stockton but his outreach with the homeless community is not. He came from San Jose, and his father chose to stay in a homeless encampment rather than accept housing.
Body found in Yolo County marina, recovery underway
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Fire Department is making recovery efforts after a body was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at a marina off South River Road in Clarksburg. The identity of the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Woodland Hit-and-Run
State Route 113 Hit-and-Run Involves Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred in Woodland on October 7. The accident happened around 6:06 a.m. on northbound State Route 113 just north of the I-5 connector. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a Volkswagen Jetta and Dodge Pickup were found at the right-hand side of the road that had been struck by a fleeing vehicle. No details were provided about injuries in the crash. The incident is being investigated by the CHP and Woodland police to determine what happened and to locate the hit-and-run driver.
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Involved in Double Rollover Accident Near Yuba City
State Route 30 Accident Involving Big Rig Closes Down Roadway. A major injury occurred in a big rig accident involving two vehicles in Meridian, west of Yuba City, on October 10. The collision happened along State Route 30 just west of Tarke Road around 7:23 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the entire roadway was blocked by the collision, and two vehicles had flipped over.
Folsom City Council reverses limitations on garage sales
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom City Council repealed and deleted a section of their municipal code Tuesday night that limited the frequency of garage sales in the city. In the original municipal code enacted in 1997, the council limited garage sales to no more than three consecutive days and a maximum of two sales per year on the same premises.
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
