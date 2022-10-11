State Route 113 Hit-and-Run Involves Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred in Woodland on October 7. The accident happened around 6:06 a.m. on northbound State Route 113 just north of the I-5 connector. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a Volkswagen Jetta and Dodge Pickup were found at the right-hand side of the road that had been struck by a fleeing vehicle. No details were provided about injuries in the crash. The incident is being investigated by the CHP and Woodland police to determine what happened and to locate the hit-and-run driver.

