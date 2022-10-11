ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Vista, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
VAIL, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Sierra Vista woman found safe

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Sierra Vista woman was found safe on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 80-year-old Sharon Anderson went missing around 6 a.m. and was found by 10 a.m. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'

Halloween is in a few weeks and spooky season is in full swing! Those looking for a fright are in luck! Arizona is home to one of the most terrifying places in America. Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in the country. The website states, "America's scariest spots include places where horrific crimes took place, a cave where it's said a malevolent witch lurks, and a graveyard where some say a buried skull can still be heard screaming underground."
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sierra Vista, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Cochise, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Arizona Mirror

Hand-counting of ballots in Cochise County deemed illegal

Supervisors in Cochise County said Tuesday they are intent on voting on a proposal to hand-count all ballots cast in November’s election, despite repeated warnings from their lawyer that the plan would be illegal. Deputy Cochise County attorney Christine Roberts repeatedly told the supervisors that state law does not give them the authority to conduct […] The post Hand-counting of ballots in Cochise County deemed illegal appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postal Worker#Emt#Post Office#The Postal Service#French

Comments / 0

Community Policy