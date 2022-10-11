Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
KOLD-TV
Missing Sierra Vista woman found safe
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Sierra Vista woman was found safe on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 80-year-old Sharon Anderson went missing around 6 a.m. and was found by 10 a.m. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
iheart.com
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Halloween is in a few weeks and spooky season is in full swing! Those looking for a fright are in luck! Arizona is home to one of the most terrifying places in America. Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in the country. The website states, "America's scariest spots include places where horrific crimes took place, a cave where it's said a malevolent witch lurks, and a graveyard where some say a buried skull can still be heard screaming underground."
Shipping containers wait in Arizona community before going to border
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community is being used as a staging area for shipping containers being used as barriers at the Mexico border. The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reports some locals find the containers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Migrants found after car crashes near Benson
At least five migrants were found in a car after it crashed near Benson, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Sierra Vista man arrested for child exploitation
The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. SVPD received information that child sexual abuse material was transferred online
CCSO: Willcox man escapes custody in Tucson
Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a man who "forcibly fled" from a holding facility in Tucson the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9.
Police arrest two in connection with Elmer Tarazon shooting death
Tucson police arrested two men in connection with the Aug. 22 killing of Elmer Tarazon. Police arrested 30-year-old Armando Ruiz Valencia and 39-year-old Sergio Guillermo Urquidez.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nine migrants found in SUV near Patagonia
One person was arrested for smuggling eight Mexican citizens near Patagonia, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Hand-counting of ballots in Cochise County deemed illegal
Supervisors in Cochise County said Tuesday they are intent on voting on a proposal to hand-count all ballots cast in November’s election, despite repeated warnings from their lawyer that the plan would be illegal. Deputy Cochise County attorney Christine Roberts repeatedly told the supervisors that state law does not give them the authority to conduct […] The post Hand-counting of ballots in Cochise County deemed illegal appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
KTAR.com
2 US citizens arrested for smuggling horse trailer full of migrants into Arizona
PHOENIX — Two United States citizens were arrested last week after authorities said more than 33 migrants were found inside of a horse trailer. The suspect drivers face charges of human smuggling and possession of firearms, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release. The incident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bisbee Festival of the Arts Inaugural Two-Day Event
The City of Bisbee rolls out its red carpet and groovy small-town hospitality as it welcomes art lovers of all stripes to the inaugural Bisbee Festival of the Arts. With a hat tip to its volunteer power, this free, rain or shine event is open from 10 am to 5 pm the weekend of October 22-23, 2022.
Comments / 2