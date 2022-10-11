Read full article on original website
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Has New Update On Quarterback Will Levis
The Kentucky Wildcats are 4-2 and remain in contention for a major bowl game this season due in no small part to star quarterback Will Levis. But his injury has the fans nervous about his status for Saturday's big game against Mississippi State. However, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has...
Billy Napier Previews Big Recruiting Weekend When Gators Host Tigers
Florida's upcoming bye week will allow the Gators' coaching staff to spend additional time with recruits in town for the LSU game.
Georgia football: How to Watch UGA vs Vanderbilt, Radio, streaming rundown
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face Vanderbilt on Saturday in the fourth conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 15. TV: SEC Network. Streaming:...
Struggling Auburn set to face No. 9 Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin and No. 9 Mississippi are trying to keep rolling along. Bryan Harsin and Auburn just want to stop the bleeding. Harsin’s reeling Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) visit Kiffin’s rolling Rebels (6-0, 2-0) Saturday in a game with two programs that have headed in opposite directions the past two seasons.
A look back at Vols' back-to-back weeks playing at LSU, hosting Alabama in 1982
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 at Alabama Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. The top 10 matchup will be televised by CBS. Saturday’s game will mark the 104th meeting between the two schools. Alabama holds a 58-38-7...
No. 3 Alabama-No. 6 Tennessee highlights SEC schedule
A look at Week 7 n the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 3 Alabama (6-3, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) Tennessee is looking to end a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide and upend the SEC and national championship picture. The Vols lead the SEC at more than 46 points a game under coach Josh Heupel’s supercharged offense. Alabama is second in the SEC in giving up just 12.3 points per game. The game also features a matchup of two of the country’s top quarterbacks in Alabama’s Bryce Young and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Young was injured two weeks ago and missed last week’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M. Hooker has completed 70% of his passes for 1,432 yards and 10 touchdowns without throwing an interception .
Mark Stoops provides encouraging update on Will Levis
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops provided an encouraging update on star quarterback Will Levis, who has been listed as day-to-day with a foot injury, during Wednesday's SEC weekly coaches teleconference. Stoops said he expects Levis, who was listed as the starter at quarterback on Monday's Week 7 depth chart, to...
Tennessee-Alabama head-to-head game predictions
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Alabama enters the Week 7 matchup following a 24-20 win against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny...
CBS Sports weekly SEC projections includes primetime Florida vs LSU matchup
CBS Sports has released their weekly SEC game projections, with Barrett Sallee projecting a close win for the Orange and Blue over the visiting LSU Tigers. Both Florida and LSU have a lot of similarities heading into this rivalry game. Both teams are 4-2. Both teams have suffered losses to Tennessee. Both teams are in their first season with a new head coach, with LSU’s Brian Kelly and Florida’s Billy Napier making their debuts in the rivalry.
