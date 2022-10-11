ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struggling Auburn set to face No. 9 Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and No. 9 Mississippi are trying to keep rolling along. Bryan Harsin and Auburn just want to stop the bleeding. Harsin’s reeling Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) visit Kiffin’s rolling Rebels (6-0, 2-0) Saturday in a game with two programs that have headed in opposite directions the past two seasons.
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

No. 3 Alabama-No. 6 Tennessee highlights SEC schedule

A look at Week 7 n the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 3 Alabama (6-3, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) Tennessee is looking to end a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide and upend the SEC and national championship picture. The Vols lead the SEC at more than 46 points a game under coach Josh Heupel’s supercharged offense. Alabama is second in the SEC in giving up just 12.3 points per game. The game also features a matchup of two of the country’s top quarterbacks in Alabama’s Bryce Young and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Young was injured two weeks ago and missed last week’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M. Hooker has completed 70% of his passes for 1,432 yards and 10 touchdowns without throwing an interception .
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Mark Stoops provides encouraging update on Will Levis

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops provided an encouraging update on star quarterback Will Levis, who has been listed as day-to-day with a foot injury, during Wednesday's SEC weekly coaches teleconference. Stoops said he expects Levis, who was listed as the starter at quarterback on Monday's Week 7 depth chart, to...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports weekly SEC projections includes primetime Florida vs LSU matchup

CBS Sports has released their weekly SEC game projections, with Barrett Sallee projecting a close win for the Orange and Blue over the visiting LSU Tigers. Both Florida and LSU have a lot of similarities heading into this rivalry game. Both teams are 4-2. Both teams have suffered losses to Tennessee. Both teams are in their first season with a new head coach, with LSU’s Brian Kelly and Florida’s Billy Napier making their debuts in the rivalry.
BATON ROUGE, LA

