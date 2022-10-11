ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Kirby: No indication that Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons

By Alex Gangitano
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09V3Pj_0iUiUyaX00

White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said that the United States has not seen any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision on whether or not to use nuclear weapons amid the war in Ukraine, but that recent comments make it “imperative” for the U.S. to monitor the situation.

“We’ve seen no indication, nothing that tells us Mr. Putin has made a decision to use nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction at all inside Ukraine,” he told reporters. “And, we’ve seen no indication that the Russian apparatus is moving anything to prepare for that kind of a decision.”

Kirby said that his information is based on the U.S. monitoring Putin’s capabilities, which it has done since the beginning of the conflict. Additionally, he said that the U.S. has not seen anything that would cause it to change its strategic deterrence posture to defend itself or allies and partners.

Questions over Putin using nuclear weapons have escalated since the Russian president said that Moscow was prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend any of its territory, accusing the U.S. and its allies last month of “nuclear blackmail.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 Evening Newsletter

“Obviously, we take these threats seriously,” Kirby said on Tuesday. “He’s now commented more than once, in just the last week or so, and we know that he knows his military is under increasing pressure inside Ukraine. So all of that, we believe, makes it imperative that we continue to monitor those capabilities as best we can. And we’re doing that.”

Kirby also reiterated that the U.S. does not seek conflict with Russia, will not send American troops to fight inside Ukraine, and that “no one wants to see this war escalate into the nuclear realm.”

President Biden last week warned that Putin was “not joking” in his references to using nuclear weapons, saying Russia would use such weapons because his military “is, you might say, significantly underperforming.”

Biden and allies vowed on Tuesday, in a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to hold Russia accountable if it follows throughout on threats from the country of using nuclear weapons amid the war in Ukraine.

The meeting comes as Putin has launched dozens of missiles that landed in cities across Ukraine on Monday, including Kyiv, and continuing into Tuesday.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia has begun to prepare its people for the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine and the Ukrainian president denied claims that he had called for preemptive nuclear strikes against Russia, saying that what he said was mistranslated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
abc27 News

The hidden gems of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Like Prime Day, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is chock full of impossible-to-resist deals on everything from clothing to kitchen appliances. But with so many sale items to choose from, shopping can get a little overwhelming.  If you’re having trouble weeding through all that the […]
SHOPPING
abc27 News

Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Deterrence#Nuclear War#Ne White House#Ukraine War Politics#Nuclear Blackmail#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
abc27 News

JCSO: Mother arrested for child neglect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body. According to medical records, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
abc27 News

Five takeaways from likely last Jan. 6 hearing

The House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, held what may be its final public hearing on Thursday, seeking to put a fine point on its argument that the violence that day was fueled by former President Trump’s words and actions. The hearing featured no live witnesses, but did include […]
POTUS
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy