Fast Company
The new Microsoft Designer is a DALL-E-powered Canva killer
Microsoft has built the first true practical use of text-to-image AI technology with a new tool called Designer. It may sound innocuous, just another Office-integrated tool to create Powerpointy content. But I believe it’s actually the beginning of a revolution: good design without designers or even an interface, thanks to artificial intelligence.
Fast Company
Exclusive: Airtable gets an ambitious upgrade with ‘connected apps’ and redesigned home screen
Airtable, the popular workplace utility that lets teams manage and track their projects from conception to completion, is plotting its next big move. The company announced today the launch of its new Airtable Connected Apps Platform, a suite of features aimed at helping workers connect, communicate, and share complex data within departments, especially at larger companies.
Engadget
Learn Python programming in 113 hours with this $40 bundle
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. When choosing your first programming language, one thing you should consider is the type of projects you want to work on, whether that’s web development or automation. But if you’re not sure which to specialize in, picking up a versatile language like Python can give you flexibility when exploring the fields you enjoy most.
insideevs.com
Lucid UX 2.0 Major Update Brings Many New Features And Tweaks
Lucid is preparing to do its most significant over-the-air software update rollout to date, which should bring several quite important improvements to the user experience. The manufacturer calls this new version of its software Lucid UX 2.0 and says it brings changes to the screen graphics, how the screens and headlights work and it also adds semi-autonomous driving features.
Fast Company
No plug? No problem. This 3D-printed humidifier doesn’t use any electricity
Here’s a clever device that is both deceptively simple and surprisingly effective: a humidifier made of clay, inspired by the way trees absorb and evaporate water, that works without any external power whatsoever. Just physics. And 3D printing. The device—called the Print Clay Humidifier—was created by designer Jiaming Liu...
Digital Trends
How does Cyberpunk 2077 run in 2022? Benchmarks, DLSS 3, and ray tracing tested
Even two years after release, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most demanding games you can play. Developer CD Projekt Red is constantly updating it with new features and graphics settings as well, including settings like DLSS 3. We plugged back into Night City to see how well the game runs in 2022.
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
Fast Company
Which Kindle should you buy? What to look for in an Amazon e-reader
I don’t want to spoil the punchline of this article, but Amazon’s Kindle e-reader lineup runs from inexpensive to expensive. And with the introduction of the latest entry-level Kindle, the inexpensive end of the spectrum looks mighty enticing. If you’re in the market for a new Kindle, here’s...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Closed early-access product Relay raises $5M seed round to ‘tackle collaborative workflows’
If you’re joining us at Disrupt next week, here’s an incentive for turning up early — we’re recording our podcasts live onstage, and you can be in the audience! Fun fun fun! — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Automation nation: Jacob Bank knows...
Fast Company
A Harvard career adviser explains how managers can bridge the Gen-Z generation gap at work
Gen Z is still young, but this demographic cohort has already weathered a global pandemic, rampant inflation, and the ever-present rise of climate change. The oldest among them have had to enter their first jobs while the world was adjusting to remote work and the ramifications of COVID-19, not to mention endless worker shortages, a youth mental health crisis, and unprecedented levels of workplace burnout.
TechCrunch
Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto
Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
Breaking Down the Stats in 'Overwatch 2' and What They Mean, Including MIT
Overwatch 2 is live, despite the good handful of day one bugs and glitches banging around in the rafters. With all the new information that players are having to acclimate to, many are wondering just what everything means on the score board. One such stat that has players perplexed is MIT.
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fast Company
Why Nokia wants to put an LTE network on the moon
Nokia has picked a particularly challenging site for an upcoming network deployment: a place where temperatures range from 250 degrees to -208 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is no air to breathe whatsoever. But on the upside, the lack of atmosphere means no clouds to impair power generation by this future cell site’s solar panels.
Fast Company
Asking essential questions is critical to solving our most complex problems. Here’s why
Humans express curiosity by asking questions. But so much of our day is filled with tasks that go unquestioned. The speed of modern life, the convenience of socially coded behavior, and the consolidation of power have created conditions of autopilot. Far too many of us spend our workday doing tasks...
WebMD
Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Selling Suicide Kits to Teens
Oct. 11, 2022 – Amazon faces a lawsuit that accuses the company of selling so-called suicide kits with a deadly chemical that teens have used to take their own lives. Parents of two teens — 16-year-old Kristine Jonsson of Ohio and 17-year-old Ethan McCarthy of West Virginia — say the retail company assisted in the minors’ deaths by selling them sodium nitrite, according to NPR. (Sodium nitrate is a food preservative that's fatal at high levels of purity.)
Phys.org
Recent research shows when the interests of firms and employees might diverge
Recent research by Thorstein Grohsjean (Bocconi University, Milan) and Henning Piezunka (INSEAD) has shown that some collaborations can hurt firm performance but help employees' careers. Firms collaborating with the same partner often compete for its resources, in a condition called peer competition. Peer competition reduces their access to the partner's...
Fast Company
A new quantum network in Brooklyn opens the door to an untappable internet
Two corners of Brooklyn’s historic Navy Yard will be connected by a small test bed for quantum networking, a first step toward a future “quantum internet” that promises to transform computing and make communications untappable. The effort, by a startup company called Qunnect, will join dozens of...
Fast Company
Gen Z is wearing more Crocs–and eating less fake meat
Teens, and Generation Z in general, are something of a mystery to older generations. Digitally native in a way that older adults just can’t grasp, they often communicate in ways that are alien to their parents and employers. But, a new survey of 14,500 teens by Piper Sandler offers...
