Read full article on original website
Related
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lawrence County boys, P’burg girls reach 15th Region finals
Lawrence County’s Blake Maynard knocked home eight goals and assisted on another as the Bulldogs advanced to the 15th Region tournament championship match with a 10-0 win over Paintsville at The Rock on Wednesday night. Sergio Caballero Garcia added one goal and two assists while Landon Fairchild scored one...
Metro News
Marshall fires baseball coach Jeff Waggoner
HUNTINGTON, W.Va – Marshall University has parted ways with longtime baseball coach Jeff Waggoner. The university athletic department announced late Thursday night that Waggoner had been relieved of his duties. “We thank Coach Waggoner for his years of service,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s Director of Athletics. “The future of...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pikeville Elementary, middle school dominated track and field events
Pikeville Elementary and middle school dominated the county track and field events held at East Ridge High School,. Here are their results, names, and grades. Elementary Events:. 1st Place Overall Girl Champion: Charlize Compton – 6th Grade. 2nd Place: Jackie Khater – 5th Grade. 3rd Place: Marlee Allen...
mountain-topmedia.com
Martin judge-exec steps down to lead One East Kentucky
INEZ, Ky. — Martin County is expected to soon have its fourth judge-executive during the current term. Judge Colby Kirk submitted his resignation to the county on Friday. It will be effective Oct. 28. “It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my resignation as Martin County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mountain-topmedia.com
John Calipari Women’s Clinic returns on Oct. 23
Registration for the annual behind-the-scenes camp is now open. The John Calipari Women’s Clinic is back for another year. The women of Big Blue Nation will get a double dose of Kentucky men’s basketball on the weekend of the Blue-White Game (Oct. 22) with the return of the Women’s Clinic on Oct. 23.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
thelevisalazer.com
BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN 18 INDICTMENTS FOR OCTOBER
A Lawrence County grand jury met October 13th and issued multiple indictments including Calvin Workman being charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Other indictments included:. Commonwealth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelevisalazer.com
Derek Allen Crum, 42, of Louisa, KY
Derek Allen Crum, 42, of Louisa, KY passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at his residence. Derek was born August 7, 1980 in Louisa, KY. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jim and Freda Rose and Frank and Linda Crum. Survivors include his mother Teresa (Harlin) Colkmire...
wymt.com
Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announces resignation
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday. “I have been proud to serve the people of Martin County and am grateful beyond words to all who have supported me in this role,” Kirk said. Kirk also plans to withdraw from the...
Mingo man named an ARC leadership fellow
The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced its list of fellows for the 2022-23 class of the Appalachian Leadership. A Williamson resident was among the 40 named to the program. The Leadership Institute is a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of...
Cabell County deputies looking for driver who allegedly hit 3 vehicles at Cabell Midland High School
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a driver who allegedly hit three vehicles during a soccer game at Cabell Midland High School and then fled the scene. They say this happened on Thursday at around 6 p.m. Deputies say the vehicle, “appears,” to have a temporary […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky county struggles after loss of another top official
Martin County’s top elected official is resigning from office, leaving a vacancy in a post that has been plagued by instability in recent years. Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday, WYMT-TV reported. Kirk is taking a job as CEO of One East Kentucky, a group that recruits business and investment to the region.
Trespassing investigation leads to arrest of Danville man
UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made in response to a trespassing complaint last Monday in Boone County. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to a trespassing complaint on Monday, October 3, 2022 in the Uneeda area of Boone County. Following an...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, identified as 31-year-old Jada Booth, was struck on Rt. 17 near Ottawa around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Boone County. Deputies say no charges will be filed against […]
WSAZ
GRASP Remembrance Event in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - GRASP (grief recovery after a substance passing) is holding a memorial event for people who have lost a loved one to substance abuse. It will take place on Monday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 5th Ave Baptist Church in Huntington.
WSAZ
I-64 crash slows eastbound traffic; injuries reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash with reported injuries is slowing traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 64 East in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the exit to the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort. The fast and middle...
Crews battle structure fire on Michigan Street in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a structure fire in the 300 block of Michigan Street in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 9:20 p.m. They say everyone got out safe and the fire is contained to one house. The Huntington Fire Department is on the scene.
Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
Comments / 0