WBOC

Dover Man Wanted Following Police Chase and Crash That Injured One

DOVER, Del. - Police say they are are looking for a Dover fugitive who led officers on a chase that ended in a crash that left one person injured. Dover police said the incident began on Tuesday when members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit were conducting a firearms investigation, which led them to Tyree Stevens, 30. Officers from the Street Crimes Unit contacted members of the Delaware State Police Kent Governors Task Force to assist with this investigation.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Crash Involving A Pedestrian Closes Lanes On I-95 In Newark

Just before 10:10, Wednesday morning rescue crews reponed to I-95 NB between Route 896 and the service center in Newark for reports of a pedestrian struck. Initial reports are that a male patient was struck by a tractor-trailer and has been rushed to the Trauma Center.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Injured In Officer-Involved Crash On Tuesday

New Castle County Police (NCCPD) are investigating a crash involving one of their officers. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just after 4;30 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck an NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound according to police. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pair arrested for Glasgow robbery; two other hold-ups under investigation

Investigations into one of two robberies late this week have resulted in arrests, according to Delaware State Police. Two Newark men were arrested Thursday about four hours after a robbery was reported at the Four Seasons Tobacco Outlet off Route 896 in Glasgow. One of the suspects had a knife, and the other held a handgun. A store employee was threatened and was forced to go to a back room.
NEWARK, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigating Gun-Point Robbery

Troopers Investigating Gas Station Robbery

The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred early this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect produced a handgun and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen on foot in the area of Stinsford Road. The employee was not injured during the incident.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

nccpdnews.com

TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES DEPARTMENTAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK

local21news.com

Multiple people injured in crash involving school van

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a school van crash in York County. According to emergency officials, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough. Officials say nine people were on board the van at the time...
YORK COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Royal Farms Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint In Glasgow

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money said DeMalto. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating Shore Stop Armed Robbery Tuesday

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Felton convenience store early Tuesday morning in Felton, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South Dupont Highway regarding...
FELTON, DE
987thecoast.com

Delsea Drive in Vineland Closed For Serious Accident

Vineland Police are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident that took place on Delsea Drive this morning. Police say the roadway near the accident has been shut down as the investigation continues. One of the vehicles involved in the accident wound up on its roof. The post...
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says

A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
LEVITTOWN, PA

